The brutal Fast & Furious LEGO Dodge Charger makes a great gift for car fans

If there is something that every lover of the motor world can like, it is probably the Fast & Furious movies. Those about street and illegal car racing, in which we see Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto and before that the great Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner. Without a doubt, a series of films that are very successful at the box office every time they come out. And it is that they already have nothing more and nothing less than 9 films that everyone still loves. If you love these movies or know someone who loves them, This LEGO model of Toretto’s car is perfect for you. It costs 97 euros right now on Amazon.

And it is that no matter how old we are, a LEGO set of something that we really like is always very exciting. In addition to the fact that building LEGO models is a pretty good hobby since It helps us improve our concentration and train our brain.

Get this LEGO set of Toretto’s Dodge Charge for 97 euros on Amazon

This car is the dodge charge, made of course with the typical LEGO pieces that make it a very original model and at the same time very detailed, so that it is perfectly identified which car it is.

It is a model worthy of a collector, so if you need an urgent gift for a big fan of Fast & Furious, this car is probably the best you can give. Not just because it looks great in a collection, but because the time that is dedicated to its construction is usually very liked by LEGO lovers and for the great satisfaction that you feel when you have finished it and it is perfectly built.

this set It has 1077 pieces, which makes it that much more exciting. Giving away a model that you can finish in a very short time is not very funny, it is best to dedicate time to it.

this mockup measures 39 centimeters long, 16 wide and 11 high, It’s big enough to catch the attention of your guests. What’s more, it comes with a piece so we can put it in a wheelie position, That way it will be much cooler.

If you are a big fan of Fast & Furious You urgently need this Lego model that costs 97 euros on Amazon.

