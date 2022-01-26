The brilliant career of Don King

Next Saturday, January 29, Don King returns to the boxing promotion scene, mounting a major card in his home state of Ohio. The stellar fight will star the WBC world champion, Ilunga Makabufrom the Congo, in mandatory before the official challenger Thibiso Mchunu, from South Africa. The winner of this combat is outlined as the next rival of Saul Canelo Alvarez.

This column is dedicated to this great promoter. Don King he is a living legend, a complete personality; he is even more famous and popular than most boxers today.

If he enters a restaurant, in any country in the world, the assistants are amazed; the photos and autographs are incessant.

This past August 20 he turned 90, and his health is magnificent, but it is a fact that his activity as a promoter has decreased in recent years; therefore, he held the event next Saturday.

Don King he is a winner. One of the largest and most successful sports and entertainment promoters in history; however, nothing was easy, nobody gave him anything. He was born in a state where racism was a terrible reality, he always had to overcome all kinds of obstacles.

In his youth he worked with his wife Henriette, who ran an underground gambling system in Cleveland, and he was in charge of collecting late payments. One day, when carrying out one of them, a lawsuit arose, and one of the individuals died, after falling on his neck.

Don King he was sentenced to six years in prison. He left half the time for good behavior, but he took advantage of each of the days he spent locked up, because he cultivated himself and studied a technical career; besides reading. Upon leaving, he found the opportunity to return to society in a positive way, by promoting a function, with the purpose of saving a hospital, which the government had decided to close. Who fought at that time? Muhammad Ali. That day, King He realized that boxing was big business, and that’s how his career as a promoter began.

Don King has a number of records, including filling the Azteca Stadium, with more than 136 thousand fans, when Julio Cesar Chavez beat greg hausen, in 1993. He perfected the concept of “promoter”; he created dynamics for the world to find out about his events, such as giving an attractive name to the function in turn, making it a great tradition. He unfortunately missed that practice. Some were:

The Rumble in the Jungle ( Ali vs. Foreman, Kinshasa, Congo, 1974).

( vs. Foreman, Kinshasa, Congo, 1974). The Thrillain Manila ( Ali vs. Frazier, III, Manila, Philippines, 1976).

( vs. Frazier, III, Manila, Philippines, 1976). Thunder vs. Lightning (Chavez vs. Taylor, Las Vegas, USA, 1990).

(Chavez vs. Taylor, Las Vegas, USA, 1990). The Last Hurray (Holmes vs. Ali, Las Vegas, USA, 1980).

(Holmes vs. Ali, Las Vegas, USA, 1980). Poker of aces (four world titles, CDMX, 1993).

LEGEND. The American also promoted the most important cards in boxing history. Photo: Courtesy

King has paid upwards of a million dollar purse to over 100 fighters, and promoted the careers of: Ali, Foreman, Frazier, Holmes, Tyson, Durán, Chávez, Sánchez, Macho Camacho, Finito López and Chiquita Gonzálezamong other ring greats.

The photographic collection of this character, considering that his years of great activity were before the famous selfies, cell phones or social networks, is impressive. Official visits, with all the US Presidents of the last decades, with a large number of leaders and heads of state, personalities, artists and athletes; anyway, Don King He was a tireless globetrotter.

One of the big deals was promoting the tour of Michael Jacksonto become the greatest world singer, and from thrillerthe best-selling album in history.

That time of the 80s and 90s, he promoted boxing functions in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Tokyo, CDMX, Puebla, Monterrey and England.

The ring side was packed with Hollywood stars: Jack Nicholson, Bo Derek, Al Pacino, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Heather Thomas and of course, Michael Jacksonwith his father and brothers.

King is back; He is happy and excited to promote his show, even though he did not have the support of any television station, and he will be doing his PPV under his platform. A feature worth seeing, on Fight TV. Luck, Don!

WARMTH. The promoter was as part of the family of the honorary president of the WBC, José Sulaimán. Photo: Courtesy

Did you know…?

The year of 1931 will be remembered as a special year; three of the most important characters in world boxing were born: the American promoters Bob Arum Y Don King; Besides, the Mexican, my dear father, Joseph Sulaiman.

anecdote today

Don King He visited our home countless times. My first memory of boxing is precisely running down the stairs, because I had heard a very strange sound, and it was him, laughing in the room, next to Ali and my dad.

Don He is a contest eater and loves my mom’s cooking. He always went straight, sat down to eat whatever was on the stove.

On one occasion he came with Mr Jose and they went straight to the living room; my mom came out to say hello and saw that he was exhausted, and when he wanted to stand up, Martha she didn’t leave him, she leaned over, hugged him and kissed him, but when she got up, my mom saw how his hair Don King he was electrifying and stopped like never before; it was very easy for him to push him down, to see how he immediately took his place, not believing what my mom had done.

“That awful, Martha! how dare you do that?! ¡Don he doesn’t allow anyone to touch his hair!” said my father.

BY MAURICIO SULAIMAN

WBC PRESIDENT

CAR