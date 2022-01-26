The Ben Affleck movie that was practically a flop

The actor was last seen in The Tender Bar, Amazon Prime Video movie. More than two decades ago, he headlined a production alongside Paul Rudd and Dave Chappelle that barely raised the cost of filming.

Not everything you do Ben Affleck is an immediate success but it is clear that, at this point, the actor who used to be Batman is one of the stars Hollywood that attracts the most public when it comes to new films. Gone is the project that catapulted him to fame, when he co-wrote the script for Good Will Hunting with his friend Matt Damonfor which they won the Oscar and respect throughout the industry.

More than two decades ago, but after Good Will Hunting would have reached the halls, Affleck He was in charge of a film that was an absolute failure. Nor the presence of figures like Paul Rudd and Dave Chapelle it served to consolidate this film that had to settle for barely recovering what was invested in its filming: it cost 6 million dollars and grossed around 6.9 million dollars worldwide.

Is about 200 cigarettes, a romantic comedy that you can enjoy today on vix and that, according to the users of Rotten Tomatoes, has a 59% approval rating in the audience. The story focuses on a group of young people who live in New York and takes place during the New Year’s celebrations in 1981. Also in the cast is the brother of Ben AffleckCasey Affleck, a long time before winning a statuette for manchester by the sea.

Viewer reviews listed on Rotten Tomatoes they are not nice at all. While someone describes her as “silly, plotless and slow”, another person directly says that it is “bored”, and someone claims: “A cast that drinks and flirts their way through a silly pre-New Year’s Eve”. It is clear that these are nothing more than opinions and that every story finds its audience, so perhaps you are one of the people who finds something positive in this story.

Richard Linklater’s film that also takes place in one day and stars young people

One of the ones that usually best contains their stories in short timelines and that works best with young people is, without a doubt, Richard Linklater. The person in charge of films like the Before trilogy Y School of Rock directed a coming of age set in the 70s entitled Dazed and confused. It focuses on the last day of school for some students and the festivities that follow, where it also appears Ben Affleck in the cast.