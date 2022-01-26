‘The Batman’ releases a new poster with many airs to ‘Dune’

batman is getting closer and as its premiere, scheduled for next March 4, we have more images, more footage, new statements and, how new, posters that bring together the main cast of the work of Matt Reeves, responsible for the new trilogy of Planet of the Apes that now everything is played on one card with the new reboot of the Gotham bat. Remember that this 2022 we will see three different actors put on the Batman suit: Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson, being the latter that has more numbers to succeed, everything is said.

The new poster published by Warner Bros. has a classic contemporary blockbuster structure, with the characters ordered from greater to lesser importance in a pyramid that even culminates with the protagonist, always, in the central axis with a larger size than the rest of the cast. In the headline we have given as an example the dunes by Denis Villeneuve because it is one of the clearest, but others like those by Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens are also more than obvious.

Hats off poster





As you can see, Bruce Wayne is the main target of Paul Dano’s Riddler, since he is placed in the villain’s crosshairs, leaving Batman apart from that more human personality of the character and showing that the main problem of the film is going to revolve around the billionaire, with the bat having to play that role of double personality to stop the murderer who looks like Zodiac. Of course, Selina and Penguin also have a place in this poster that is postulated as one of the best we have seen in current superhero cinema. Let’s hope that the film exceeds all expectations and becomes DC’s next big hit on celluloid.