‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ cast Andrew Garfield after a ‘ridiculous’ deleted scene of him telling Emma Stone to calm down while eating a cheeseburger

When The amazing Spider Man cast Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, some fans embraced him, while others were hesitant. However, Garfield’s return with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home cemented him as a major part of Spider-Man’s cinematic history. And it started with Andrew Garfield telling Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy to stay calm while he ate cheeseburgers. Director Marc Webb revealed the hilarious detail and why he had him cast Garfield, changing the landscape of Spider-Man forever.

‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ director Marc Webb explained the ‘ridiculous’ reason a cheeseburger led him to cast Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield has proven himself to be a talented actor, but he always stayed true to himself. This led to Garfield’s enhanced “I loved you” moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the feeling of Maguire, Holland and himself as part of the larger Spider-Man story.

And Webb thought he even stayed true to himself while eating a burger.

“We auditioned a lot of really talented, wonderful young actors. And there was a moment where, I mean, it sounds ridiculous, but it’s true,” Webb told Yahoo Movies in 2012. “We were doing a scene that’s not in the movie, where I was eating a cheeseburger and saying to Gwen what, like, calm down or stop… [try] to calm her while he eats.

Even Webb had a hard time remembering why he chose Andrew Garfield in The amazing Spider Man while talking to Gwen about Emma Stone with a mouth full of cheeseburger. However, it resulted in some hilarious, albeit “ridiculous,” reasoning.

Marc Webb said that Andrew Garfield’s attention to detail while eating the cheeseburger with Emma Stone made him stand out.

While The amazing Spider Man the deleted scene meant that fans didn’t see Peter Parker shoving a hamburger in the face with his love interest Gwen Stacy, the moment sold Webb.

“The way he ate this meal, it was such a silly task, such a silly independent activity that you give an actor to do it, and he did… and I felt like there was something about the way he embodied and engaged with that really minuscule minutiae that I hadn’t seen before. I can’t explain exactly how it felt like it worked, but that was it.”

Of course, Andrew Garfield’s cheeseburger skills weren’t the only reason. The amazing Spider Man throw it out

At the time, he was a new face in the world of superhero movies. Spider-Man: No Way Home fans loved her return alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. However, Garfield entered a very different superhero landscape in 2012.

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Star’s Chemistry With Emma Stone Helped Her Land The Original Role

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone quickly clicked together. They stay in touch long enough that Stone “kept texting” Garfield about whether he was in. Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“We did a screen test together, and she’s so funny and really quick and lively. I remember the first time we did a screen test on them,” recalled Webb. “I don’t think they’ve met before, really…and he took a minute to catch up with her again because she was so funny. And then they really brought out really cool parts of each other’s acting.”

He quickly became an unforgettable Peter Parker, either The amazing Spider Man he chose Andrew Garfield for his cheeseburger scene with Emma Stone or his dynamic.

“Of course, it was there, and that’s why we launched that dynamic,” Webb said. “It was really cool to see him on screen.”

