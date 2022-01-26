The actor aims to build a film studio in space

Tom Cruise is working on a new space-themed movie with British studio Space Entertainment Enterprise. This production company, founded by Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, has hired Axiom Space to build a movie studio connected to the International Space Station.

This company will be the one in charge of building the SEE-1 inflatable module, which is 6 meters wide, and will be launched into space, if everything goes according to plan, next December 2024 to connect to the International Space Station . In 2028 it would become an independent commercial space.

Confirmed project, but in the air

There is already previous experience with inflatable modules

The use of inflatable modules like the SEE-1 has been gaining popularity over the years as they allow the module to be launched in a small version and in space it expands. The BEAM inflatable module, from Bigelow Aerospace, already successfully connected to the International Space Station in 2016.





A spokesperson for Space Entertainment Enterprise told CNBC that the company is “in production on the next Tom Cruise movie, which will be shot in space.” These space installations will have a capital weight since they will “become the first entertainment studio in history in space”.

The inflatable module will connect to the International Space Station Getty Images

“The SEE-1 module will provide a unique and accessible home for unlimited entertainment possibilities, since it will be in a place full of innovative infrastructure that will unleash a new world of creativity,” the production company said in a statement. .

The well-known American actor has not commented on this matter, although NASA did confirm in 2020 that they were working with him. Little is known about the film. There is no title, no date to start filming and no premiere. What little is known is that it will be directed by Doug Liman.





The lack of information about this project is not limited only to the film. There is also no word on the financial details of the studio’s contract with Axiom. The company is currently in talks with investors and business partners about the project and a new round of fundraising is planned shortly.