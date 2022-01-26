The 6 most anticipated comics of 2022 – Marvel, DC and other titles

We review the calendar of Marvel, DC and other publishers that is to come and we tell you which are the 6 most anticipated comics of 2022

Now that almost a month has passed since we reached 2022 and there is no longer any need to congratulate the year, it is time to put the perspective on what is to come. The next dates are going to be very intense and interesting in the industry of the ninth art and there are a large number of titles that are going to raise a lot of expectations among avid readers.

Marvel, DC Comics and the rest of publishers are aware of the strong demand for superheroes. And not just superheroes, but the world of comics in general.. We are living a golden age in comic publications. Every year, the public goes to more. The authors, aware of the context, put all the meat on the grill to unfold their imagination.

In this post we are going to tell you what they are. the 6 most anticipated comics of 2022. Two Marvel series cohabit, two installments of DC Comics, one with a traditional flavor and another that has a lot to do with the world of cinema, since it is written by the protagonist of Matrix Resurrections.

So let’s put aside the superhero movies and the rest of the adaptations for a while. Because even if we have a crazy desire to see The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or season 3 of The Boys… Today we talk about comics! Take note for what’s to come.

1- Destiny of X

The new age of mutants by Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara. We will leave behind the incredible stage of Jonathan Hickman and we will arrive at fate of X. As recently commented, this new saga will focus on the individual stories of certain X-Men, starting with the appreciated Wolverine (Wolverine). We will continue expectantly these new mutant adventures.

2- Trial of the Amazons

are fulfilled eighty years of wonder woman and her sisters, the Amazons. So Trial of the Amazons it comes to be that tribute series with a conflict of power as a backdrop. Even though the Amazons TV series that we were promised ended up falling apart, at least we’ll be able to have a comic that explores this near-Olympic civilization.

3- She-Hulk

It was time for a new series that was worth she hulk. We’ve had to wait for Jennifer Walters to get her own TV adaptation of her on Disney Plus, but at least we’re going to get new comics of her character. And that is always worth celebrating.

The stage will be led by Rainbow Rowell and Rogê Antônio and will tell about Jen’s attempts to resume her professional career as a lawyer. However, she will have to deal with all her personal problems, starting with the fact that she is gradually losing her humanity for the benefit of the “green monster”.

4- War for Earth-3 Begins!

One of the most curious and interesting DC Comics crossovers of the year. Characters from the Suicide Squad will join those from The Flash mythology and also the Teen Titans. Target? Save Earth-3 from the extremely dangerous Crime Syndicate. Besides finding Amanda Waller, of course.

War for Earth-3 Begins! It is the work of Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hallum and Rafa Sandoval.

5- Galdós and blindness

From the hand of El Torres and Alberto Belmonte, Galdós and blindness It will be the last installment of the so-called “Galdós Trilogy” edited by Nuevo Nueve. A work that will explore the possible loss of vision suffered by the Spanish author due to tertiary syphilis. At the time, that disease was quite prominent and Galdós came to describe it in the novel The forbidden.

6- BRZRKR – The Keanu Reeves comic

Written by Keanu Reeves alongside the talented Matt Kindt and Ron Garney, BRZRKR It is not only a very difficult comic to write and with terrible potential for SEO positioning, but also one of the most anticipated titles of the year.

Reeves puts all his imagination and charisma at the service of a story starring a kind of immortal god, condemned to live a life of violence. Brute, wild, violent and uncomfortable. This comic will ask for an adaptation starring good old Keanu as soon as it hits the public, we have no doubt.