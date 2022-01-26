The 5 most anticipated mobile phones of 2022: dates, details and designs

Are you thinking of renewing your device in 2022? Throughout the year many different devices will be presented for all pockets and tastes. Today it is time to talk about those that have not been presented and that are the most anticipated by users. For a while there are several companies that have left the game, so there are fewer smartphones essentials to talk about. LG, Sony or Huawei they have left the game, at least in the West. Today we tell you what are the most anticipated phones of 2022 and some details that we already know about them.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 are the most anticipated Android

For thousands of users the series Samsung Galaxy S is the most important release of the year when we talk about android phones. Luckily they are the first on this list because they will be presented in less than 15 days.

The entire series will be officially launched on the day february 9 and there will be 3 models: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter will be responsible for resurfacing the ‘Note’ series with an integrated S-Pen.

The designs of the terminals are already known, as are many of the characteristics. A couple of days ago we told you about the official prices, which include a little controversy.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra or MIX 5 Pro will be the most beast of Xiaomi

Yesterday the possibility was raised that the Xiaomi 12Ultra It is not launched in 2022. In exchange, the company would launch it as the Xiaomi MIX 5 Pro. The leaks point to a real beast by Xiaomi in every way.

The terminal would bet on a screen with camera under the screen, a gigantic rear camera module and the best possible hardware inside. The images of the terminal speak for themselves. could be one of the best phones of the yearalthough it won’t be cheap.

There is also no approximate date of presentation for this Xiaomi MIX 5 Pro. The company usually releases this series towards the end of the year, but if it doesn’t release the 12 Ultra we could see a sneak peek of several months.

Google Pixel 7, interesting but not much

Google launches make less and less sense in many Western countries. The company does not put them on sale in many markets such as Spain or Latin America, so little by little, it is forgetting that its high-end hardware is interesting.

In addition, there are more and more bugs and fewer new features offered by the great search engine company. The Google Pixel 7 It will be launched in 2022 as a great high-end device, although its low expectation in certain markets means that the illusion of the first launches is lost.

The Motorola Frontier will bet on highly advanced hardware

For the first time in many years we are seeing Motorola really interested in covering the premium high-end. Rumors and leaks speak of a Motorola Frontier by the end of the year with very powerful hardware and a renewed design.

It’s about a processor. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, 12 GB of RAM, 200 MP camera and 144hz display. This device could become one of the favorites for many users if its price is not completely outrageous.

If you like Motorola you should take a look at all the news from the company, because the Frontier could be one of the most anticipated phones of 2022.

iPhone 14, goodbye to the classic notch?

Of course, another of the most anticipated smartphones of the entire year 2022 is the next iPhone. The 14 series will be one of the most special for fans of the company: Apple is expected to remove the notch from all models.

There is already some leak that shows how the company will replace this protuberance that has been on the iPhone for so many years. Beyond this change there will be improvements to the camera, performance and few changes to the flat frame design that debuted with the iPhone 12.

These are the 5 most anticipated mobiles of 2022 at our discretion. What terminal are you looking forward to?