The 5 best actors and actresses in Hollywood

Hollywood is the cradle of cinema, the art that makes us excited and enjoy uses actors and actresses to create great works. No film would be the same, even if it had a higher budget or special effects than the original version with actors and actresses who have marked a before and after. They are capable of transmitting, of putting themselves in the role of characters that excite more than one. Take note of the actors and actresses who have succeeded in Hollywood and throughout the world, men and women who will go down in history for their innate talent.

robert deniro

Actor Robert de Niro has two Academy Awards, Oscar for Best Supporting and Leading Actor. One of the greats who has been characterized by enhancing roles that will always be remembered. ‘The Godfather’ or ‘Taxi Driver’ have been the works that have catapulted him to the top, as well as films like ‘The Mission’ capable of moving people for generations.

Tom Hanks

He won two Oscars in a row. He is an actor in capital letters who has been triumphing for decades with films that have marked several generations. From ‘Forrest Gump’ to ‘Bridge of Spies’ or ‘Saving Private Ryan’, Hanks has shown us to be one of the best actors on the international scene. Few have reaped so many successes in a career so applauded by critics and viewers.

meryl streep

Has been nominated for the Oscars up to 21 times, in 2 of which he has won the coveted prize. An actress in capital letters who has been managing to excite millions of people around the world for decades. There is no movie that is not ready to offer us a quality experience in which to have a great time enjoying the seventh art from the hand of Meryl Streep.

Frances McDormand

Has recently picked up an Oscar, but it is not the only one on your shelf. His role in ‘Fargo’ earned him the applause of Hollywood. An old-school actress who is capable of putting herself in the different roles she plays in a way that few professionals in the sector can. Experience each of her characters in the first person as one of the great Hollywood actresses who will go down in history for her talent.

Jack Nicholson

One of the names that is engraved in fire in Hollywood. With iconic performances such as ‘The Shining’ or roles that have established him to the top, being nominated 12 times for the Oscars and collecting 3 statuettes. ‘Some Good Men’ is perhaps one of those award-winning roles of the many he has played that has struck a deeper chord with the public. In the list of the best actors and actresses in Hollywood could not miss.