That time Rob Lowe went to a basketball game with Jack Nicholson and got kicked out of the locker room

In the 1980s, Rob Lowe rose to fame as part of the iconic clique of teen actors The Brat Pack, starring in movies like The outsiders Y Fire of San Telmo. The actor has been open about his drug and alcohol use during that time, before sobering up in 1990, and he recently recalled a wild memory from his youth, when he attended a Los Angeles Lakers game with Jack Nicholson and was banned. the entrance. dressing room of legendary trainer Pat Riley.

Rob Lowe talked about Jimmy Kimmel Live! about taking a road trip with famed Lakers fan Jack Nicholson circa 1986 to watch the team play the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals (the Lakers played the Pistons in the 1987-88 Finals) . When asked if celebrity fans were allowed to travel on the team plane, the handsome 9-1-1: Lone Star The actor had a hilarious response.

well i had [gone on the team plane], but Pat Riley ended up stopping me from getting on the team plane, and actually forbade me from staying at the team hotel. . . . Well, Jimmy, it was the ’80s.

Sure, it’s not a big deal. Only 20-something Rob Lowe in the NBA Finals with Jack Nicholson, arguably the biggest living Los Angeles Lakers fan who was prevented from being anywhere near the team by one of the best coaches in the NBA and who has never set foot on the field.

Jimmy Kimmel noted that it would take some pretty serious shenanigans to be a bad influence on the Showtime Lakers, a team known for its exciting style of play as well as players so interesting that HBO is making a series that dramatizes that era of pros. Sports. Rob Lowe at first didn’t say what caused the ban, trying to explain it like the ’80s, but he relented with a startling revelation.

I mean, what a badge of honor to be banned by Pat Riley, come on! . . . It could have been when I gave an unnamed player a Quaalude, and they had a 60+ shooting slump. In all seriousness, I think it was 0 for 32.

Well, now I can definitely see why Pat Riley would want to keep Rob Lowe away from his players. Rob Lowe would not say which player he gave a Quaalude to, fearful that fans would try to figure out who had a losing streak during an NBA Finals series and get someone in trouble. But hey, you know, the 80s!

That sounds like the kind of story we could get when Time to win: The rise of the Lakers dynasty comes to HBO in March. The upcoming series about the Showtime Lakers, which Laker legend Magic Johnson isn’t looking forward to, will in fact feature Max E. Williams in a recurring role as floor prop Jack Nicholson, but sadly no actor has been cast. cast as pill dealer Rob. under

These days you can see Rob Lowe answering first on 9-1-1: Lone Starwhich airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays on Fox. Be sure to check out our guide to Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynastycoming to HBO Max in March.