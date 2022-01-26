That time Rob Lowe went to a basketball game with Jack Nicholson and got kicked out of the locker room

In the 1980s, Rob Lowe rose to fame as part of the iconic clique of teen actors The Brat Pack, starring in movies like The outsiders Y Fire of San Telmo. The actor has been open about his drug and alcohol use during that time, before sobering up in 1990, and he recently recalled a wild memory from his youth, when he attended a Los Angeles Lakers game with Jack Nicholson and was banned. the entrance. dressing room of legendary trainer Pat Riley.

Rob Lowe talked about Jimmy Kimmel Live! about taking a road trip with famed Lakers fan Jack Nicholson circa 1986 to watch the team play the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals (the Lakers played the Pistons in the 1987-88 Finals) . When asked if celebrity fans were allowed to travel on the team plane, the handsome 9-1-1: Lone Star The actor had a hilarious response.

well i had [gone on the team plane], but Pat Riley ended up stopping me from getting on the team plane, and actually forbade me from staying at the team hotel. . . . Well, Jimmy, it was the ’80s.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker