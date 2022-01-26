Telecinco will broadcast the sequel to ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ after Antena 3’s refusal to buy it

‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ changes houses in Spain. Mediaset has reached an agreement with NBCUniversal Global International to broadcast a wide range of content on its channels, including the second part of the well-known telenovela, which is currently being shot in Colombia and which brings together emblematic actors from original fiction (Mario Cimarro, Danna García, Natasha Klauss, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista and Michel Brown, who will make a special appearance in the series).

Drama, revenge, love and passion coexist in the narrative axis of this story, which follows the vicissitudes of the descendants of the Reyes Elizondo dynasty, who will be involved in a mysterious crime that will shake the foundations of the family.

It should be noted that the agreement with NBCUniversal Global Internacional comes after Atresmedia Televisión, a group that broadcast the series more than 17 years ago in our country, has refused to buy the broadcasting rights of this second part because of the high cost involved.

Mediaset España has also acquired the broadcasting rights for a broad portfolio of more than 40 feature films, such as the acclaimed horror and science fiction film ‘The invisible man’, starring Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen; and ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’, a fantasy adventure comedy starring Robert Downey Jr. and Antonio Banderas, which will be released soon.

The deal also includes the medical series ‘Chicago Med’, produced by Dick Wolf and chronicling the intense and chaotic day-to-day at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who work at this hospital; and the program ‘Escape to the chateau: DIY’, a refurbishment space in which castle renovation experts Dick and Angel Strawbridge advise several British families who, like them in their day, have made the extraordinary decision to abandon their house and rehabilitate a castle in France.

In addition, the acquisition of four telenovelas from Telemundo are part of this agreement: ‘La Reina del Sur’, in which the Mexican actress Kate del Castillo plays the drug trafficker Teresa Mendoza; ‘Loli’s luck’, a comedy starring Silvia Navarro that shows the unexpected turn in the life of an independent woman after receiving an inheritance from a friend; ‘Braveheart’, a gripping story of love, loyalty, bravery and intrigue with two female bodyguards as heroines; and ‘Los miserables’, a Mexican television adaptation of the famous novel by Victor Hugo starring Aracely Arámbula.