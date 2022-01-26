Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry Slams Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as ‘Scams’ on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

TEEN Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has slammed Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as “scams” on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The 29-year-old compared the famous couple during the latest episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast.

During Tuesday’s episode, Kailyn brought up MGK and Megan’s engagement.

The 30-year-old singer popped the question to the 35-year-old actress earlier this month.

While speaking with co-host Vee Rivera, Kailyn said, “I think they’re a Kourtney and Travis scam.”

After noting that Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, “got engaged first,” the Teen Mom 2 star continued, “The whole proposal thing, I feel like MGK and Megan Fox were a rip off of Kourtney and Travis.

Why are they getting engaged almost weeks apart?

Travis and Kourtney got engaged during a romantic proposal on the beach in October after less than a year of dating.

Vee said MGK and Megan “probably felt pressured” to get engaged after their friends’ engagement.

After Kailyn pointed out that she saw “the video and the memes” of MGK’s proposal, the MTV star called the whole situation “embarrassing.”

COMPARISON RINGS

Kailyn and Vee then shared their thoughts on Megan’s engagement ring.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared that MGK designed the unique ring “so it would hurt to take it off.”

She said: “That’s weird. That’s fucking weird.”

Kailyn continued about the ring: “It’s very different.

“I think it’s pretty, but I also think the stones look fake. They are not really bright.

The podcast host then snapped a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s ring, adding that her “ring is my style.”

THE BEAUTY OF MEGAN

Shortly after news of MGK and Megan’s engagement went viral, fans couldn’t help but discuss the singer’s choice of one-of-a-kind ring for his bride-to-be.

The ring features two huge pear-shaped stones at the front.

MGK explained about the ring choice: “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands. of thorns that draw together like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love.”

Megan’s birthstone is an emerald, as she was born on May 16, 1986.

Meanwhile, the musician has the diamond birthstone as he was born on April 22, 1990.

Megan’s ring is drastically different from Kourtney’s, who now sports a large diamond ring on her left hand.

