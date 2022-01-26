TCM will broadcast a special dedicated to Christian Bale at the end of January

Christian Bale turns 48 on January 30, and to celebrate it, TCM dedicates the programming of that day to the chameleon-like actor.

The programming of the special is organized as follows: Sunday January 30: 12:40 – little women (1994) Gillian Armstrong With her husband in the American Civil War, Marmee is left alone with her four daughters; his “little women”: Jo, a whirlwind of energy; Meg, more formal; the fragile Beth and the romantic Amy. As the years go by, the sisters share some of their fondest and most painful memories, as Marmee and Aunt March offer guidance on issues such as independence, love and the importance of family.

14:35 – batmanbegins (2005) Christopher Nolan how does a man change the world? It’s a question that haunts Bruce Wayne as does the ghost of his parents, shot dead before his eyes on the streets of Gotham one night that changed his life forever. Tormented by guilt and anger, the disillusioned industrial heir disappears from Gotham and secretly travels the world, seeking the means to fight injustice and use fear against those who prey on those who fear. With the help of his loyal butler Alfred, Detective Jim Gordon – one of the few good cops in Gotham’s law enforcement – and Lucius Fox, his ally in the Applied Science division of Wayne Enterprises, Bruce Wayne frees his imposing alter ego: Batman, a masked vigilante who uses strength, intelligence and an array of high-tech gadgets to combat the sinister forces that threaten to destroy the city.

16:50 – The dark knight (2008) Christopher Nolan Batman/Bruce Wayne returns to continue his war on crime. With the help of Lieutenant Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to destroy organized crime in Gotham City. The triumvirate proves their effectiveness, but suddenly the Joker appears, a new criminal who unleashes chaos and has the citizens terrified.

19:20 – The Dark Knight Rises (2012) Christopher Nolan Eight years ago Batman disappeared, ceasing to be a hero to become a fugitive. Taking the blame for the death of District Attorney Harvey Dent, the Dark Knight decided to sacrifice everything for what he considered, like Commissioner Gordon, the greater good. The lie works for a while, as Gotham City’s criminal activity is quelled thanks to the harsh Dent Law. But everything changes with the arrival of a cunning cat thief who intends to carry out a mysterious plan. Much more dangerous, however, is the appearance on the scene of Bane, a masked terrorist whose ruthless plans force Bruce to return from self-imposed exile.