Taylor Swift and the battles she has fought with celebrities

Taylor Swift She is loved for her music, but many times she has been overshadowed by the scandals she has starred in on her social networks, by not staying silent and confronting other celebrities, thus causing a wave of bickering among her fans.

A few days ago he discussed with Damon Albarnleader of the famous band Blur and Gorillaz, accused him of lying and hurting her by saying that she did not write her own songs.

Next we will remember some of his most famous lawsuits with other celebrities.

Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry

Many of Swift’s lawsuits derive from their relationships and that is how the love-hate between Taylor and Katy began, after having been great friends who lavished affection on social networks, sent messages of congratulations on their birthdays, and even wanted to make a collaboration together, the tweets of that friendship still exist.

@Katy Perry knows how to throw a birthday party! I would even go as far as to say it was party-licious. Best EVER. Happy bday, pretty girl!! — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) Oct. 25, 2009

The Apple of discord

In 2012 Perry started dating the singer John Mayer, with whom she had an intermittent relationship for several years, apparently everything was fine, but not for Taylor, because Mayer had been her boyfriend before; after their breakup she dedicated a song to him called “Dear John”many consider it to be a letter full of hate and rancor.

claws out

They were supposedly friends and because of that friendship it was easy for Perry to tell Lockhart Brownlie, Scott Myrick and Leah Adler, three of Taylor’s dancers, that if they wanted to work on the tour of his next album “prism”because I had already worked with them on their “Dreams” tour

At that time they were with Swift on tour presenting their Red album and when asking permission to accept her friend’s work, the singer was furious and asked on Twitter to stop following them.

Before the attack one of the dancers explained what happened and described Taylor as “untouchable”.

“I was with Taylor for the first six months. She was a great experience and she’s a great person to work with, but then Katy contacted us. We were with Katy for two and a half years, she is like family to us. Anyway, we were hardly dancing on Taylor’s tour, she was kind of boring me…Taylor is untouchable”.

the bomb explodes

In an interview with the magazine rollstone, Taylor commented that her “friend” wanted to sabotage her tour and that she realized that she was her enemy.

“He did something terrible to me. I thought ‘oh, we’re enemies’. And it wasn’t even for a guy! She had to do with work. He basically tried to sabotage an entire tour for me. He tried to hire a bunch of people from my team without me knowing about it…” he said.

Taylor Swift vs Nicki Minaj

After bickering on social media and interviews with Perry, Taylor went for Nicki Minaj’s jugular, who in the nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards 2015 triggered a dispute on Twitter between the two.

It all started when Nicki complained that her songs did not have as much recognition in the main categories, she emphasized that there was racism in music and that they nominated thin women, “if your video has women with very thin bodies, they will nominate you for video of the year,” he wrote.

Minaj’s comment was not taken well by Taylor, who felt alluded to due to her nomination for “Bad Blood”, so she didn’t keep quiet and responded.

“I have done nothing but love and support you. It’s not like you to set women against other women. Perhaps a man took your place… ”, she wrote.

While Nicki told him to read well, because he never mentioned her, “Huh? I think you misread my tweets. I haven’t said a word about you. I love you too. But you should talk about this subject.”

But Taylor continued to challenge her and even invited her to get on stage with her.

“If I win, please come up with me! You are invited to any stage that I am on, ”she expressed.

Taylor Swift vs. Calvin Harris

Apparently the singer is not very lucky when her love affairs end and the breakup with him is also DJ Calvin Harris ended in a scandal, after a publication of TMZ revealed that Harris used a song composed by Swift for Rihanna to perform.

The song in dispute was “This is what you came for”, according to the musician it was a collaboration that they decided to keep secret, but after their breakup Taylor’s team and the singer herself manipulated everything to let him be seen as a villain, as well He wrote it on his social networks in 2016.

“I wrote the music, I produced the song, I did the arrangements and the vocals. At first she wanted it to be a secret… What hurts me at this point is that she and her team have gone to such lengths to try and make me look bad,” she wrote on Twitter.

At that time the singer began a relationship with the actor Tom Hiddleston, and for this reason, the DJ asked him to better focus on that than on hurting people.

“I think if you’re happy in your new relationship, you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex-boyfriend down so you have something to do… Please focus on the positives in your life because you’ve earned a very good one.” , he expressed.

Taylor Swift vs. Calvin Harris and Katy Perry

Harris annoyed by the defamation that his ex was doing to him, he even removed Katy Perry.

“I know you’re off tour and you need someone to bury like you tried to with Katy (Perry), but I’m not that guy, sorry. I will not allow it“wrote the DJ on Twitter.

When Katy was involved again, she also came out in support of the musician and uploaded a Gift to her networks.

Followed by another tweet that he recovered when he pointed out that the truth always came out.

Time, the ultimate truth teller. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 9, 2015

Taylor Swift vs. Jake Gyllenghaal

Perhaps not in a direct confrontation, but through the lyrics of his songs, Taylor has faced Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenghaal, after his failed love relationship, which left the singer affected.

In her song “All too well”, she details a bit of what their relationship was like when she was 21 and the actor was 29, “You said that if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have worked out. And with that it made me want to die, ”says one of her paragraphs and it is that the singer at the time declared that one of the causes after her separation was the age difference.

Although she did not want to delve further into why she left Jake, she did vent her pain in her music, writing lines like, “They say all’s well that ends well, but I go through a new hell, every time you cross my mind.”

The song “The Last Time” is also said to be dedicated to the actor, after he once stated his inspiration for writing it, “It’s about the experience I had with a guy who wasn’t entirely trustworthy. I never knew when he was going to leave, or when he was going to come back, but he always came back,” he said.

