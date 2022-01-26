‘Tata’ Martino and the headache with the absence of Raúl Jiménez

The team of ‘Tata’ Martino considerably lowers its quota of goals without the Wolverhampton striker on the pitch

MEXICO — Gerardo Martino will suffer the loss of Raúl Jiménez against Jamaica, the most influential footballer in attack that the Mexican team since the arrival of the ‘Tata’. The absence of the Wolverhampton attacker in the Tri means a loss in goal average, since with the Wolves striker he has an average of 2.14 points per game and without the Aztec ‘9’ it drops to 1.91 goals per game.

Since the arrival of ‘Tata’ Martino to the Mexican National Team in 2019, Jiménez is the footballer with the most goals and assists in the Tri. The striker for the Premier League team has scored 12 goals and has provided 11 passes for his teammates to score.

Raúl Jiménez will hardly be available for ‘Tata’ Martino in the qualifiers ESPN

The ‘Tata’ has 45 games at the helm of Mexico, not counting the 3-0 win over Panama that he led with the Tri-Olympic; in 24 commitments he has not been able to count on Raúl Jiménez, of which he has been able to win 15, lose four and draw five times.

The weight that Jiménez has in El Tri’s offense is reflected in the goal average. Without the Aztec ‘9’, they have scored 46 goals in the 24 duels, giving an average of 1.91 goals per match.

The remaining 21 matches, in which ‘Tata’ has been able to count on Jiménez, they have been with 15 wins, three draws and the same number of defeats. However, the average goals per game increases to 2.14, as the Mexican team has scored 45 goals.

In the absence of Jiménez, Uriel Antuna is the second Tri del ‘Tata’ footballer with the most goals and assists. In both areas, the Cruz Azul soccer player adds eight, followed by Hirving Lozano’s seven goals and seven assists.

Mexico will face three matches on the FIFA Date. This Thursday he will visit Jamaica without Raúl Jiménez and will close the series of matches at the Azteca Stadium, on Sunday against Costa Rica and on Wednesday against Panama.

For its part, Jesus Crown arrived with some physical ailments at the concentration of the Mexican team, but it is available to the coaching staff, if required by Tata Martino. In the case of Osvaldo Rodriguez, the Leon player is also ready to play against Jamaica.