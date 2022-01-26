TAG Heuer presents the Aquaracer Professional 200 watch

Tag Heuer has presented the Aquaracer Professional 200 watch , a model for extreme outdoor sports that is one of the most important launches for the brand.

Tag Heuer kicks off 2022 with one of his most important releases of this new year: the model Aquaracer Professional 200. The watchmaker recovers the Aquaracer Professional collection to present this new version of a luxury tool watch with a very personal and elegant design. It is a true all-rounder that continues the rich legacy of the historic Swiss brand of high-performance sports watches.

With this release, the story of the Aquaracer collection continues. And it is that, unlike its predecessors, the Aquaracer Professional 200 on this occasion moves away from the universe of diving to embark on an adventure with extreme outdoor sports such as Ice Climbing or Ice Skiing. “The Aquaracer Professional 200 model is an ideal companion for a hectic and memorable life, full of adventures and achievements, a life pushing limits,” explains Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

The watch has been unveiled in the context of LVMH Watch Week, where it has been revealed that the Aquaracer Professional 200 will be available with a 30 or 40mm stainless steel case and that each model will feature a unidirectional rotating bezel with twelve facets, it will offer water resistance to 200 m and will be equipped with an automatic or quartz mechanical movement.

The new Aquaracer Professional 200 model is equipped with some additional engineering improvements that were first introduced in the Aquaracer Professional 300 watch, although they are not immediately apparent. It could be, for example, the improvements in the bezel or the rotating mechanism of the bezel is highly fluid. However, as expected, the new model differs from the previous one in that the Aquaracer Professional 200 offers different movement options, diamonds and a new case back design. “This is a more urban watch in the sense that it is more elegant and refined, a model that can be perfectly combined with a suit,” says Guy Bove, creative director of TAG Heuer.

