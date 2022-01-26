Szilveszter Csollany, Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, dies of COVID

Hungarian European authorities announced that Csollany, winner of the silver medal in Atlanta 96 and gold in Sydney 2000 in gymnastic rings, has died.

It was in December when the gymnast champion contracted COVID-19. Your state got worse and he was hospitalized in Budapest for respiratory problems.

It got even worse, they put him on respiratory support but he couldn’t fight the disease anymore and passed away unfortunately, which left pain for the world of gymnastics, as well as Hungarian sport.

Zoltán Magyar, president of the Hungarian Olympic Federation who was also gold in pommel horse (1976 and 1980) lamented the “tremendous tragedy” which leaves him “an enormous void”.

The media point out that Csollany was against the protection measures against COVID-19, even rejecting the use of face masks.

One of the doctors who treated him said he received the single-dose Janssen vaccine because he was teaching children in Austria, a country where immunization is mandatory.

Although the doctors state that when he was hospitalized he had very little time since he received the dose, so he had not yet developed defenses to protect himself from the pneumonia that caused the disease.