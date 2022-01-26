Szilveszter Csollány, anti-vaccine Olympic champion, dies from covid-19

EFE Agency and AFP Agency

Hungarian former gymnast Szilveszter Csollány, Olympic champion in rings at the Sydney 2000 Games, He died on Monday at the age of 51 due to covid-19, the Hungarian Gymnastics Federation (MTSZ) reported on Monday.

After contracting coronavirus in November last year, andn the first days of December he was hospitalized in serious condition and had to be put on a respirator.

Even though during the pandemic had posted on social media Facebook anti-vaccine information and opinions, Csollány received a dose of Janssen shortly before he was hospitalized, reported his doctor.

He had to be vaccinated “because of his work in contact with children”, the tabloid had reported in early January Blick.

This information was published shortly before he became ill due to having developed an insufficient number of antibodies, according to the same source.

Who was Szilveszter Csollany?

Born on April 13, 1970 in the city of Sopron, won the silver medal in rings at Atlanta’96 and four years later he climbed to the top of the podium. He was also proclaimed world champion in 2002 in the city of Debrecen, in his native country, and was runner-up five times between 1992 and 2001.

During his career won more than a dozen medals of different colors in international competitions.

The president of the MTSZ, the also Olympic champion Zoltán Magyar (gold in pommel horse in 1976 and 1980), assured that Csollány’s death was a “tremendous tragedy” for Hungarian gymnastics and that it left a “huge void”.

