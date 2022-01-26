Surpassing Tom Cruise, Russia’s new space ambition | Roscosmos | POT

Six decades after the feat of Yuri gagarin, the Russians want to get back in front of the Americans in the space Race, this time to shoot a fictional film in orbit and without gravity.

The mission is in the hands of the actress yulia peresild, 36, and director Klim Shipenko, 38, who will take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov aboard a Soyuz rocket to integrate from October 5 to 17, 2021 the International Space Station (ISS).

The Russian crew would thus overtake the Hollywood star Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman, who have a similar project in collaboration with the POT Y SpaceX, the tycoon’s company Elon Musk, Although no date yet.

Announced in September 2020, four months after the Hollywood project, the Russian film “Vyzov” (“The challenge” or “The call” in Russian) seeks to take advantage of the United States in one of its favorite terrains.

“Enough of sleeping! Let’s be the country’s heroes!” Proclaims the actress on social media yulia peresild, which is described as “patriotic without emphasis”.

“We are going to win it, this new race in space! Being the first is important,” says the interpreter.

“Propaganda Weapon”

“Handsome, athletes, intellectuals, our cosmonauts They need to get back on the covers of magazines!” he says.

Among the producers, figure Dmitri Rogozin, head of the space agency Roscosmos and famous for his anti-Western comments.

Another name of the project is Konstantin Ernst, owner of the television channel Pervyi Kanal and who has been in charge of organizing some of the most stellar moments of President Vladimir Putin for more than 20 years: military parades, presidential inaugurations or the ceremonies of the Games. Sochi Olympics.

Rogozin does not hesitate to show his ambitions in the Russian media.

“Cinema has always been a propaganda weapon,” he told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper in mid-June.

For Russia It’s about scoring points. Because lately, in the field of satellite launches, manned flights or scientific missions, Moscow has lost ground.

According to Dmitri Rogozin, Cruise and Liman had spoken with Roscosmos in early 2020 to shoot the film, but unidentified “political forces” pressured them to give up working with the Russian space agency.

“After this story, I understood that the cosmos is politics,” he reiterated to Komsomolskaya Pravada. “From there was born the idea that a Russian film had to be shot.”

The plot of the feature film has not yet been revealed, but the press talks about the mission of a doctor, urgently sent to the International Space Station to save a cosmonaut.

The budget is also secret. The only point of reference: the POT paid tens of millions of dollars to have a place aboard the Soyuz.

yulia peresild Nor will he say anything about the subject, in his interview at the Moscow Space Museum, after a training session at the famous cosmonaut training center, where he has been practicing since the end of May.

“I’m not a superhero”

The minuscule dimensions of the set of the Russian section of the International Space Station they are a challenge for the director, who will also be in charge of the camera, the lighting, the sound and the make-up.

And “we will have to film things in space that are impossible to film on Earth,” adds the actress.

Born into a family of an icon painter, Yulia never dreamed of becoming a cosmonaut, unlike many young Soviet men. And when she was selected from among 3,000 candidates, she confesses that she was “afraid.”

“I’m not a superhero,” she says, saying that she finds her motivation among the disabled children she supports through her Galtshonok foundation. (AFP)

