Superholly responded to Galilea Montijo’s criticism: “What’s up with the comment?”

After the controversial comment that launched Galilea Montijo in defense of Yalitza Aparicio for the criticism it received from super holly Regarding her pronunciation in English, the youtuber asked the television presenter to watch her video before giving her opinion and assured that the most important thing about speaking in another language is to make yourself understood.

During the morning of last Tuesday, January 25, the driver of Today went viral on social networks after he expressed his opinion regarding a video of super holly. After what happened, Internet users did not take long to share the fragment with the youtuber, who, seeing the commotion that was generated, decided to answer through her Twitter account.

The influencer who has shone in the world of the internet with her videos on the correct pronunciation of words in English, responded to the criticism that the driver launched during a morning broadcast. somewhat surprised, super holly pointed out that one of the main messages that he intends to leave with his videos is the importance of communicating through a language.

“As I always say, the important thing is to make ourselves understood, with that we are already on the other side”, she wrote in response to a video of the controversial moment where she was tagged.

Although at first it seemed that he did not intend to delve into the subject, super holly He continued in the comment box, where he revealed the surprise he got after he heard Galilea Montijo’s recommendation.

“He told me that when I have the money in the bank that Yalitza and Sofía Vergara have, I can dedicate myself to criticizing. (??? What’s up with the comment?). He didn’t even take 5 minutes to see what my channel is about, and what I concluded in the video where I analyze Yalitza’s English,” he added.

After what happened, the users of the platform filled the comment box with messages of love and support for the youtuber. Opinions against the television presenter also drew attention, where some of the recent controversies where she has been involved were resumed, with the help of memes.

super holly He ended his speech by mentioning that he felt calm in the face of what had happened thanks to the support he received from his followers, in addition to the fact that he was enjoying Quintana Roo.

“I am calm in Tulum with my husband and my friend, reading beautiful comments from sensible people like you who defends me because he sees me and he knows me”, he tweeted “Thank you very much… I love you very much [emoji de corazón rojo]”, he added in another reply.

It all started about two weeks ago, when the influencer He uploaded a video on his YouTube channel where he talked about the pronunciation of the English language that Yalitza Aparicio has made. After what happened, the protagonist of Rome expressed his opinion in a video entitled Reacting to Superholly’s video, my process learning English which he published on the same platform.

“The effort is made, but it costs a lot. As they say, well, it takes time. It’s a process and that’s it speak in perfect English, I don’t think so, right now, the truth is that no,” he commented, emphasizing the long road he has traveled to learn another language.

In fact, prior to Galilea Montijo’s comment, Televisa’s morning newspaper presented a brief interview given by the Oaxacan where she rectified her opinion: “It is incredible that someone like this shares everything he knows so that one can learn because there are many things that sometimes in school or through reading you will not learn.”.

“The success of Sofía Vergara, Antonio Bandera is talking to Latinos in English,” added Raquel Bigorra on the subject. It should be remembered that she was a special guest on Today. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

However, what caused controversy in the last few hours was the comment made by the host: “superholly, the day you have in your account the wool of Yalitza, Sofía Vergara and all those you criticize, then we’ll talkbaby ”, he said live.

