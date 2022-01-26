Super Bowl: who will be the artists of the halftime show

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre will take the stage at SoFi Stadium on February 13 at the NFL Finals.





The Pepsi Half Time Show of Super Bowl LVI will be dedicated to rap and hip-hop: Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre will be the stars who take the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Between the five artists they combine more than 40 Grammy awards and 19 number 1 albums on the Billboard list.

Since the 1993 edition, which had as a guest star Michael Jackson, the Super Bowl halftime show has specific weight. NFL and music fans eagerly await the short-lived show, but one of unparalleled intensity and quality that is surpassed year after year. Artists like: Prince, Madonna, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, The Weekend and Shakiraamong many others.

The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! ðŸ“½ï¸ ðŸŒŸ Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. https://t.co/Zgesis0IWB pic.twitter.com/KiUqUjYZxi — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2022

Controversy with the dancers of the Super Bowl show

The dancers have made public the abusive proposal by the organizers of the event. The accusation is that They will not be paid and that during the 9 days of rehearsals that each one will have, they will have to pay for transportation. Unlike all those who can give back to the stars of the show dancers are expected to be compensated only for “exposure”.

Through her social networks, the activist and artist, Slice Raileyexplained the situation while asking the choreographer Fatima Robinson a better treatment for the talent that will support it in the spectacle of the sporting event. “I think that in a show that is going to highlight African-American artists and African-American culture, Inglewood stands up, I think this is the opportunity … to step up and do something about it,” said the activist in your Instagram account.

Jana Fleishman, executive vice president of strategy and communications for Roc Nation, the company in charge of halftime, pointed out that they hired 115 paid dancers for the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show, while the others who will participate will be volunteers, which they do not they are required to be professionals.





