Suda51 confirms that he has met with Marvel

We bring an interesting message from one of the most outstanding games of the moment among users of Switch. This has been published recently and corresponds to No More Heroes 3 and Suda51.

This time, the statements come from the director of the game, sweat51, who has recently shared via VGC that he has been in conversation with Marvel. Remember that in the step you already confirmed that you would like to collaborate on something with this company, talking about Deadpool.

These have been his words:

We’ve had a few meetings with Marvel and we’ve talked about the possibility of working on something together. We hope that the power of video games will help fuel these opportunities.

For now there is nothing confirmed, but we will have to be attentive. What do you think? You can leave it below in the comments.

Suda51 brought us No More Heroes 3

After an intense period of introspection, Travis Touchdown, #1 in the Assassin Association, returns to his hometown of Santa Destroy…just as an alien invasion breaks out! Responsible for this intergalactic aggression is none other than Jess-Baptiste VI, a crime master who is called “Prince FU” by his friends. To decide the fate of the Earth, FU organizes the Galactic Super Hero Ranking, in which the deadliest assassins in the galaxy take part, that is, all the buddies he met while incarcerated in Blackhole Prison. Travis isn’t one to shy away from combat, so he’ll have to work his way up the leaderboards, reclaim his title…and save the planet in the process!

