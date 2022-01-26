Study establishes differences in support by gender in patients with Lupus Erythematosus

The information is important for physicians and care systems that provide individualized medical care to patients with SLE

In this disease, the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. It can affect the skin, joints, kidneys, brain, and other organs.

Puerto Rico was part of a cross-sectional study with a diverse sample of patients diagnosed with Lupus erythematosus (SLE) which establishes a disadvantage in the gender variable, specifically in the support environment of women with the autoimmune condition.

It is important to highlight that it is estimated that in Puerto Rico there is a high proportion of women who suffer from SLE on the island. In other ethnic groups the ratio of women to men with SLE varies from 5:1 to 9:1. However, in Puerto Rico it is much higher, approximately 13:1, the scientist explained in his published studies.

Using LupusPRO as a disease quality of life (QOL) measurement tool and assessment scores using LupusPRO, data from 1803 patients with SLE were analyzed, including demographics and by gender, along with other tools that measure the same variable from other perspectives.

Among the most relevant results of the international study, gender differences in quality of life were found both in the HRQoL constructs and in those not related to HRQoL.

Related news

It was also determined that men have greater damage and worse social support than women. However, females have worse results in reference to lupus symptoms, cognition and trending procreation domains to have worse physical health in relation to pain and vitality.

“Among women with SLE, major quality problems of life that differed from men were related to childbearing, especially among younger patients. This is plausible as the stereotype, as the roles assigned by society are still somewhat gender-focused,” the researchers noted in the study.

Additionally, the findings of study have great potential of application and relevance to clinical practice regarding how to address childbearing concerns among women of reproductive age and social support among men, as well as a general assessment of quality of life, especially emotional health for both genders.

Another important topic in the researchers’ discussion is that the medical community should focus its attention to side effects of medications, especially those on childbearing, among women with SLE in the reproductive age group, may help alleviate some concerns and anxiety.

They insist that doctors can contribute to the quality of life of this population by offering an individualized plan for SLE, which includes treatments and their alternatives, and also support women with regard to procreation.

In summary, this study serves as a basis for clinicians to adequately address the quality of life problems focused on the gender of the patient who comes with this condition.

Access the study here.