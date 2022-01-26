SpaceX rocket out of control will collide with the Moon in March | Science and Ecology | D.W.

A Falcon 9 space rocket, launched from a Florida space platform in February 2015, will hit the Moon in early March, independent astronomers agree. The rocket has been drifting aimlessly through space for seven years.

The spacecraft, whose main mission was to boost a satellite for meteorological purposes, “does not have enough fuel to return to Earth, nor the energy reserve that would be needed to avoid the gravity of the Earth-Moon system,” said meteorologist Eric Berger in the specialized portal Ars Technica.

Astronomers consider that the impact with the Moon will occur around March 4, at an approximate speed of 2.58 kilometers per second.

Bill Gray, a specialist in tracking near-Earth space objects, states that “this is the first unintentional impact of a space debris object with the lunar surface.”

The impact will not be visible from Earth, among other factors because, predictably, it will occur during a new moon phase, in which the satellite is covered by darkness from the terrestrial perspective.

However, the crash of the SpaceX ship, whose weight is estimated at about four metric tons, does not represent any danger. Harvard astronomer Jonathan Hammond posted on his Twitter account that, in addition to the precedent it will set, the impact of the spacecraft with the Moon “will not be a big deal.”

EL(Guardian, Ars Technica)