SpaceX Dragon capsule returned to Earth

NASA and SpaceX welcomed the Dragon capsule and its seven crew members on Monday, January 24. | Photo: AFP.

The company’s Dragon space capsule SpaceX returned to Earth this Monday in a successful splashdownafter his crew spent more than a month researching space agriculture and physics.

After the dragon capsule managed to undock on Sunday morning from the International Space Station (ISS for its acronym in English), This Monday, the ship turned on its braking engines achieving a perfect return off the coast of Florida in the United States, around 3:05 p.m. from Mexico CityThis was announced by the company owned by Elon Musk through Twitter.

“Dragon splashdown confirmed, completing SpaceX’s 24th resupply mission to @Spacial station!”

The resupply ship splashdown SpaceX Cargo Dragon and its seven-member Expedition 66 crew was made possible by the floating parachutes with which the capsule is equipped, which allow it to stabilize the spacecraft after re-entry and slow it down before landing.

In accordance with SpaceXafter experts recover the capsule, the more than 2,200 kilograms of scientific experiments and hardware transported from the ISS will be sent by helicopter to the NASA Kennedy Space Center in California, United States, for analysis and inspection.

Once Dragon has been retrieved by SpaceX’s recovery team, the critical science aboard the spacecraft will be transported by helicopter to @NASAKennedy and provided to researchers — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 24, 2022

The landing off the coast of Florida enables rapid transport of experiments to NASA’s Space Station Processing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center, giving researchers the opportunity to collect data with minimal exposure to Earth’s gravity.

In this regard, the Kennedy Center explained that its researchers will collect data from scientific hardware.

The Dragon capsule was launched on December 21 on the rocket SpaceX Falcon 9 from Launch Complex 39A on the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and arrived at the ISS less than 24 hours later where it delivered almost three thousand kilograms of hardware, research and supplies for the crew.

What experiments did SpaceX’s Dragon capsule bring with it?

Between the scientific experiments that the Dragon spacecraft brought with it to Earth They are found, according to NASA: