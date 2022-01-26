Sommer Ray plays a funny prank on his followers

United States.- Something that sommer ray What she has is her great acceptance in social networks, her facet as one of the most attractive models today with the plus that everything she has is totally natural, her businesswoman side, for all that and more is that they admire her, not for nothing has more than 26 million fans but now the beautiful influencer abusing all that power decided to make them a little prank your fans by creating a profile on OnlyFans, something that has been asked for a long time.

It was all arranged for Sommer Ray to share some of his new photo shoot where a charmer models orange swimsuit, a touch that goes wonderfully with the tan of her skin, which she had shared for days. Well, the influencer took advantage of the thousands of messages she receives daily on the subject of OnlyFans, so she decided to make a joke by announcing that some of the content of this session would be on her profile, which will not happen since she does not even have an account.

“The day you’ve been dreaming about… I dropped my O F… JUST A JOKE but I’m dropping all the unseen content from my camera roll on my bios,” were the words of Sommer Ray. She announced it as the most “dreamed” day and the number of times she has been asked to do it is incredible, and it is not necessary for her to have to sell some of her publications to earn more money that way since even At the moment he has not had any motivation to do that.

Although he explained that it was a joke, many of his followers on the networks did not catch it at the first opportunity and left some messages of happiness, but then they realized that everything was being arranged so that Sommer would laugh a little with him without comments. about it. More than 2 thousand comments where many of them are on the subject of only fans and many others to highlight the beauty of the model, likewise more than 816 thousand likes the publication has earned and continues to increase.

That’s how spectacular Sommer Ray looked in his most recent session | Photo: Instagram Sommer Ray

Sommer Ray, like many other models, have refrained from using such platforms to sell private content, and although the real reason is unknown, the reality is that there could be more than one, from the way she thinks or from those who refuse. , they see it as something bad or they simply do not have the need to generate more money through it and what they do in their careers is enough for them, as in the case of sommer ray who with his clothing brand is doing great.

Just a few days ago Sommer shared some heart-stopping photos of her sunbathing, with some poses that made more than one lose their minds and were more than enough for more than a million fans to be present to let her know that she looked great.