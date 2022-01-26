Solari, after the incorporation of Juan Otero, considers the squad closed for Clausura 2022

The Argentine strategist, in the company of Santiago Baños, indicated that the Coapa team will no longer have more additions

The technician of America, Santiago Solari, mentioned that, with the arrival of Juan Otero, the campus for the Closure 2022 he can be considered closed to seek the title 14 and assured that he is happy with the formation of the team.

“We are always happy with the squad we have and we were happy on January 1st when we were presented by the club. Grateful to the coaching staff, to all those who continue and those who are not, “he said.

Santiago Solari indicated that America has already closed its campus for Clausura 2022 with the arrival of Juan Otero Courtesy: Club America

Solari thanked the players for their efforts throughout his administration. “Everyone has given their best and we have no reproach with any of them and even those who have been injured did not participate, but their attitude was the best. As is the case with Nico Castillo, who we hope will resume his career at a high level”.

For his part, the president Santiago Baños assured that they fulfilled the fans of America with the players they incorporated.



“What we promised to the true Americanist fans to reinforce the campus. We define and the players are Diego Valdés, Jona Dos Santos, Jorge Meré, Alejandro Zendejas and Juan Otero. The institution made an important investment and with the squad and coaching staff we will all fight together for the 14″, he said.

In the same vein, the manager mentioned that the reinforcements were given after talking together with the coaching staff and assured that they are united in obtaining the league title.

“We made the list together where we thought we could strengthen the team, we did it and we all worked together to raise the 14th. It is soccer and there are 17 other teams that want the same. Only one champion remains and we do not justify the results with external reasons. We are in the same boat and we are in the union. They are aware of what we must do. We are happy with this tournament that has just started”, he declared.