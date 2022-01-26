Sofía Vergara unrecognizable in her new series

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara will premiere a new series and in the first image we can see her with a totally different look than what we are used to.

Sofia Vergara She has been in the entertainment business for a long time as a model and actress, although she has become world famous thanks to playing Glory in modern-family. But he has also participated in films such as Machete Kills (2013), wild play (2015) or Stepping on our heels! (2015).

Now Sofia Vergara will star in the series Griselda where she will play a devoted mother who creates one of the largest drug empires. Based on true events, this woman was known as ‘The Black Widow’ or ‘The Godmother of Cocaine’. So it will be interesting to see how he changes his interpretive register at the same time that he changes his look.

Here we leave you the first image of Sofia Vergara in Griselda:

What will his character be like?

Sofia Vergara She will play a woman who is considered one of the pioneers of drug trafficking and who stood out for her knowledge of shady business and for being ruthless. His empire spanned Colombia, New York, California, and Miami. In addition, he is credited with the creation of the motorcycle murder method, which consists of a person on a motorcycle shooting someone on the street and then quickly leaving the scene. Curiously, it was the way in which they ended his life when he was 69 years old.

Griselda White She was widowed three times and the murders of her three husbands are attributed to her, which is why one of her nicknames was the Black Widow. So Sofia Vergara she will have an impressive character to show how good an actress she is.

The series consists of six episodes and will be available on Netflix. The streaming platform aims to have a similar success to narcs, which told the life of Pablo Escobar in its first seasons.