Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and the great resemblance to her famous parents at age 15

The great family they formed Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They formed a great family, which became an example of diversity, since it is made up of biological children and others adopted from different parts of the world. But one of the ones that has given the most to talk about is Shiloh, since his personality does not meet the stereotypes.

The biological daughter of Jolie and Pitt has also shown her own style And that just makes us wonder what her famous parents looked like at her age. Normally, she has worn an ambiguous image with short hair and masculine clothing that has caused rivers of ink to run on her gender identity.

Look at Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s parents at age 15

Angelina Jolie

Shiloh He is 15 years old and hhas aroused much interest since the day of his birth in Namibia, has also been at the center of the debate for her gender identity and apparently, is the light that shines the brightest of all his brothers, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne, seems destined to be the heir to the spotlight that has been illuminating its parents for more than two decades.

As with Shiloh, Angelia Jolie was known to the world from a very young age due to the fame of her parents, actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. and that also made his interest in the entertainment world grow over time.

At 15, Angelina ignored her parents’ wishes and posed for photographer Harry Langdon. He did a black and white photo session, in which he appeared with very little clothing. Those photos raised controversy in Hollywood because it was assured that the teenager had been hypersexualized. Her He took advantage of the controversy and posed repeatedly over the next few years to establish himself as a rebellious youth icon.

Brad Pitt at age 15

At 15 years old, Brad Pitt was a typical heartthrob during his teenage years. Today’s Oscar winner shone before his peers with his skills in sports such as golf, tennis, swimming and basketball. He also participated in debates and plays before graduating and attending the University of Missouri, where he studied Communication.

With a cut similar to the one Shiloh behaved in the years when everyone claimed that he was about to become a man, Pitt was the “crush” of any late 1970s teenager.

Who does Shiloh Jolie-Pitt look like?

From a very young age, Shiloh conquered the entertainment world with her blonde hair and blue eyes. In each of his appearances, always with his parents, he showed a cheerful and smiling character.

Undoubtedly, Shiloh has a mixture of the attractiveness of the most glamorous couple in Hollywood. The face is similar to his father, but the eyes and full lips are similar to Angelina’s. Regarding her nervous attitude in front of the cameras, it immediately refers us to the shyness that Jolie showed in her first encounters with the press.