Shiba Inu Coin Announces Metaverse Project

Shiba Inu Coin has announced its plans to launch its own metaverse project known as Shiberse.

In a tweet on January 24, the official Twitter account shared more details of their project. We’re still not sure how this relates to the Shiba Inu games, formerly codenamed Oshiverse due to their relationship to the Shiboshi NFTs.

Here’s everything we know about the Shiberse so far.

Shiba Inu Shiberse Advertisement

According to the official SHIB account, the Shiberse will be: “An immersive experience for our ecosystem and the space of the Metaverse.”

The tweet included an image of a Shiba Inu dog with a hammer in its mouth in a jungle. In pure speculation, this could suggest that the project will include building elements or even Land NFTs, as seen in other Metaverses such as Axie Infinity.

After the announcement, some Shiba Inu owners questioned whether the name was the best option. “However, I think ShibaVerse would probably have been a better name.” a user said.

New listing: When will Robinhood appear on the SHIB list?

However, Shiba project leader Shytoshi Kusama said that Shiberse “is not [the] final name” of the project, citing scams as the reason.

“Other metaverses are being built by people like Facebook, Walmart, etc. So we’re playing with the big boys,” he added on Shiba Discord. “What makes ours special is you and the ecosystem.”

Shiba developer Eric M further explained the concept of Shiberse. He described it as “a place where our community, tokens, games, ShibaSwap and much more will come together”.

We do not have any specific release dates for the Shiba Inu metaverse project, known as Shiberse. However, it is likely to launch in 2022, as indicated in the official announcement tweet.

This means that it should be released before the Shiba Inu game, which is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2023.

However, as we know very little about the Shiberse, all of this is subject to change. We’ll keep you updated with more information when it comes out.

Shiba Movie: SHIB Developer Teases Potential Shiba Inu Movie

Posting on Shiba Discord, Eric M said, “We’ll be releasing more news in the coming days/weeks.”

With a Shiba Inu LOVES happening in February 2021, we might find out more about Shiberse then, along with other parts of the Shiba Inu roadmap.

