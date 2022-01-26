Shawn Mendes presents his new song and Camila Cabello does not believe it | Music

The last months of 2021 and the first weeks of 2022 have been marked by the end of the sentimental relationship between Shawn Mendez Y Camila Hair. They were surprised with their breakup, they ended up as friends and the Canadian dedicated a beautiful farewell called It’ll be okay. But life goes on and time does not stop as the musician has shown by presenting a new song that has surprised even his own ex-partner.

Two teasers barely a minute long have served the interpreter to share two brief fragments of what everyone has understood will be a preview of his new musical project. The Cuban woman was provoked by this comment: “You are a very crazy Wildcat.”

There is no title, no release date and we are not even sure that it will be a single that sees the light in the coming weeks or months. But the overflowing imagination of his fandom has already fired thinking that a new studio album would be in the works.

Shawn Mendes appears sitting in his car shaking his head to the rhythm of this new song without us knowing what it is about beyond his voice and a catchy melody. A song that represents a change of direction in their sound after the farewell ballad that has shaken us this January.

The second teaser is even more specific and at the same time enigmatic as we see Mendes in the recording studio shaping a song full of electronic touches and guitar sounds.

It is clear that there is something in the oven but we could not say if a song as a single is the same as it was It’ll be okay or something more complete like a studio album that would pick up the baton of Wonder that saw the light in December 2020.

“I think when I make music, the ultimate goal is to sit there and have some kind of my own truth revealed to me. A lot of times when I’m writing songs, I use music as a platform to be able to reach a place within myself. something that I couldn’t get to just by talking to people or thinking about it” explained Shawn Mendes about the creative process he is facing.