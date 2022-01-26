Shakira reveals what exercise she does to have perfect buttocks in a week

Shakira turns on social networks again and this time the famous revealed what routine you should try to get buttocks as perfect as the singer’s, so take note of this routine that will define your silhouette and reaffirm your body in just one week.

This year if you want to start your fitness life? Here we leave you one of the secrets of the interpreter of ‘Antología’, the best thing is that you will see results in a very short time.

Related news

What routine does Shakira have to have perfect buttocks?

Through her Instagram account, the celeb shared a video in which she is seen doing a squat holding a ball between her legs and with her back leaning against the wall. The trick is to hold as long as possible in this position to strengthen your legs and glutes.

“How to do a fun workout… It seems easy but it’s not. How many seconds can you hold in this pose?” Wrote the famous skin of this short clip.

This exercise is perfect for firming up your lower body, so we recommend holding this position for at least a minute and doing three circuits, as well as doing it three times a week. So don’t hesitate to try this practice that will transform your booty.

You, would you reaffirm your buttocks with this position? We do not hesitate to start testing it!