Senegalese striker Sadio Mané loses consciousness when colliding with an opponent and scores a superb goal on the next play (VIDEO)

Despite not finishing the match, the Liverpool attacker was a key player in the victory of the Senegal team, which beat Cape Verde 2-0 in the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations.

With an outstanding performance by Liverpool striker Sadio Mané, the Senegalese team won 2-0 over their counterpart from Cape Verde, earning their ticket to the quarterfinals of the Cameroon 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Senegal went ahead on the scoreboard with an extraordinary goal by Mané, who, despite having lost consciousness a play before in a strong clash that would cost the rival goalkeeper the expulsion, managed to control a ball inside the area and take a right hand to the left corner of the goalkeeper, in what would be his last play of the match.

SUSTO E PREOCUPAÇÃO! After a strong division like the Cape Verde goalkeeper, Mané caiu disagreed on the field. The player regained consciousness and returned to the game, scoring two goals for the game. Logo apos or goal, Mané caiu not gramado e teve to be substituted.#FootballNaESPNpic.twitter.com/4rjNQUuK0i — SportsCenter Brazil (from 🏠) (@SportsCenterBR) January 25, 2022

After leaving the field of play, the footballer was transferred to a hospital, where he was evaluated and complications due to the shock he suffered were ruled out.

Mane dalam keadaan baikSadio Mane menunjukkan isyarat bagus di hospital selepas berlaga dengan penjaga gol Cape Verde, Vozinha dalam aksi Pusingan 16 Piala Negara-Negara Afrika, awal pagi tadi.Vozinha turut melawat Mane selepas perlawanan.Semoga cepat sembuh, Sadio! pic.twitter.com/OT7U25vKvP — Sukanz. (@sukanzcom) January 26, 2022

Already in the final stretch of the match, Bamba Dieng took advantage of the two expulsions of the Cape Verdean team and scored the second goal for Senegal, putting definitive figures.