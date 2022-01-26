Selena Gomez sets a trend on the set of “Only Muders in the Building”

Selena Gomez in “Only Muders in the Building”

January 26, 2022 12:44 p.m.

Selena Gómez has been characterized by having good taste in fashion and making a trend with styles that she chooses to wear on the days when she is seen, then we give you all the details of Selena’s look Selena Gomez in “Only Muders in the Building”.

This is what Selena Gómez looked like in “Only Muders in the Building”

The last appearance of Selena Gomez in “There’s Only Murder in the Building” It’s arguably an ode to the ’90s aesthetic, complete with plaid miniskirts, rubber boots, black tights, and a half-up hairstyle, so we can, Cher Horowitz’s.

This set brings the name or image of “Clueless” Since it seems to be an inspiration for said film, we can also assume that the interpreter of “Lose You To Love Me” will have one of the following characters that we will soon see in the Netflix series.

Selena Gomez Clueless fashion

All these assumptions are in the field of entirely subjective affirmation, but from the evidence that is presented to us.

Selena Gomez’s 90’s look in “Only Muders in the Building” will become a trend

We know that the 90s was a maternal trend that pointed to millennial nostalgia to rescue the various codes that refer to childhood in many years 30 and macro trends such as the Scottish miniskirt were the standard of those years one.

the look of Selena Gomez it is also inspired by the Spice Girls who are ruling this pandemic era in a bid to stay relevant as restrictions ease and we return to the streets.

Selena Gomez sets a trend in “Only Muders in the Building”

If you want to know more news about Selena Gómez:

https://www.ellaeonline.com/farandula/A-sus-28-anos-esta-es-la-millionaire-fortuna-de-Selena-Gomez-20210920-0034.html

Selena Gomez in “Only Muders in the Building” inspires fashion brands

Brands like Chopova Lowena have done what Alicia Silverstone did when she played the character of Cher Horowitz, turning the plaid skirt into an object of desire, and now Selena Gomez has a fictional character, adds a grain of sand to foster an obsession with this is always a fun piece.

In the ’90s, these skirts were paired with knee-high socks, Mary Janes, or loafers, and if you’re more of a grunge aesthetic, they’re also worth pairing with combat boots or a worn-in pair of sneakers. While these combinations feel cool and stylish today, the way they Selena Gomez What she wore on set is typical of our time, with black pantyhose and those burnt yellow ones that look or resemble the Rubber Bootie model.

Plaid Skirt with Rubber Boots

Coveted by many for months, Bottega Venetta Lug Boots are the perfect replacement for Mary Janes, loafers, military boots, and even old tennis shoes.

These are the best looks of Selena Gomez

The famous 29-year-old singer Selena Gomez, divides his time between music and acting, and on his way in the series he starred alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, recorded in the Big Apple. In it, the artist produced different outfits and beautiful looks that influenced her

With a very relaxed approach, the singer arrived at the airport dressed in a cotton civic sweatshirt, bell-bottoms from Free People, a bag from Louis Vuitton and gold-accented round sunglasses from Ray-Ban…everything but his White. It’s a black Puma sneaker.

That same day, the actress kicked off her press conference by arriving at the Stephen Colbert show in another monochromatic look (reaffirming the power of the trend). The outfit includes a skirt by Victor Glemaud paired with a short cardigan by the same designer.

To complement your look, Selena Gomez used the famous Saint Laurent heeled sandals became not only the best inspiration for how to wear an outfit of the same color, but also a makeup tip: wear colored lipstick… nothing like her deep red. Well, let’s say hello. to the fans and brag.

Selena Gomez Black cardigan

Just a few hours later, the actress paralyzed her glamor with a Versace suit that paralyzed the city’s traffic… If a monochromatic look must be confirmed, this is a great example, combined with a body pants and pronounced neckline Heart of the Italian firm with a leather miniskirt, the same Saint Laurent pumps and a white Aspinal London bag.

It also confirms the pair that combines black and white, which Selena Gómez captured with her New York outfit.

Selena Gomez in less than 10 hours, she had shown 3 looks… However, another one was missing: a green Nanushka suit made up of a short-sleeved T-shirt and green flared pants. The blazer enhanced the outfit with the black towel-textured bag from Prada and the black sandals from Saint Laurent that she wears all day… she made it clear that if there is one garment to invest in, it is without a doubt.

Undoubtedly Selena Gomez will continue to impose fashion with its attractive looks in “Only Muders in the Building”.