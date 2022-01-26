Selena Gomez reveals how she takes care of her skin every day

Selena has more than 293 million followers on instagram.

Selena mentions that she does a daily routine to clean your face first and then make up, in this way her face is better and so is she.

It stands out that when you take care of your skin you also do it for your body, mind and soul. The first thing he does is wash his face like a facial foam that helps him a lot because he has dry parts on his face and others with fat.

The next thing is that you use moisturizers to start the day. When she was younger she didn’t take care of her skin so she didn’t care much about it, but until recently she’s a rule that holds until now.

Never leave behind the use of sunscreen and in your case It uses 30 SPF.

Mental health and Selena

On the subject of mental health, Selena for a long time It has encouraged people to seek help and talk about what happens to them.

In his case, he has gone through problems of anxiety, depression and in 2020 he revealed that suffers from bipolar disorder.

Recently, on her Instagram account, she mentioned that at the start of the new year, it is important to set an intention around well-being.

That’s why she’s excited to partner with Google, Rare Impact Fund contributor in order to judge the student art contest.

“This year’s message, ‘I care about…’ is especially meaningful to me. I can’t wait to hear how students across the country are addressing mental health and self-care.”