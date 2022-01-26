Scared! Britney Spears drops a troubling revelation about her current status

U.S. – Britney Spears He commented on his social networks that he thinks he has a bacterium in his body or some kind of parasite. It seems that she has been feeling bad for a month, and she even compared her symptoms to when she was pregnant and all she did was feel nauseous.

Now you feel like you can’t get up with energy, so you try going to the gym to wake up your system. What happens next is that she ends up in the bathroom in great discomfort, although she doesn’t let this stop her. What he does is stay in the gym doing small exercises to recover some energy, which ends up happening at the end of the day, but it doesn’t last long.

Britney Spears He even said that he has lost almost a kilo in the month that he has been feeling like this, something that he does not like. It is that she really feels small with less weight and does not want this to continue in such a way, although at no time did she mention having consulted a doctor to find out what is happening with her body. The singer’s fans let her know in the comments that she should get treated.

What happens is that the pop star is on vacation in hawaii and it may be that being there has ended up affecting her health. Although you will likely visit your doctor when you return to The Angels. For now, she wants to enjoy her vacation, albeit without having to worry about the paparazzi, who seem to be waiting outside her door for a picture.

in the post, Britney Spears makes it clear that he will no longer put up with the interference of photographers in his life. It is that these have entered the hotel and try to get images of the singer during their walks around the place. It’s certainly something that would infuriate anyone, especially someone who’s been through everything Britney’s been through.