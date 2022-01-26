Samsung officially confirms the date and time of the Galaxy Unpacked 2022

The Galaxy Unpacked 2022, in which the new Galaxy S22 will see the light, will be held on February 9 at 4:00 p.m., Spanish time.

Less and less is missing for Samsung to present in society its new family of franchise terminals for 2022, the Galaxy S22 and if, recently, we told you that it had been leaked when the event will take place in which the new flagships of the Korean firm will be presented, now the Korean giant already has officially confirmed the date and time of said event, the Galaxy Unpacked 2022.

This is the D-day and the H-hour of the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung has just officially confirmed, through a press release published on its official blog, that the Galaxy Unpacked 2022, an event in which the new Galaxy S22 will be presented in society and the new high-end tablet from the Korean firm, the Galaxy Tab S8, will be held next February 9 at 4:00 p.m., Spanish time.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive in Europe for the same price, but with less RAM

This event will be broadcast live on the Korean company’s YouTube channel so that we can all follow this presentation in real time.

Samsung has also published the official video of the presentation of the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 on its YouTube channel, which we leave you on these lines, in which the Korean giant encourages us to “go through the night” Y “break the rules of light” in reference to Improved photographic characteristics in low light conditions of the new Samsung Galaxy S22.

This is how powerful the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be: almost a million points on AnTuTu

Now, we only have to wait two weeks to find out if Samsung will present some more product apart from the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Tab S8 in the Galaxy Unpacked and to know all the details of the new devices of the Korean firm.

Related topics: Mobile, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!