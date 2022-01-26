Sam Raimi Talks Spider-Man No Way Home

It is a fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home It is one of the most popular movies of recent years. Not only has the film been a box office success, grossing over $1.69 billion, but it has also been recognized for the great treatment it gave Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. One of the people who is happy with this point is Sam Raimi, director of the original Spider-Man trilogy.

In a recent conversation with Variety, with the aim of promoting his new short, You’re Dead HélèneRaimi was questioned about Spider-Man: No Way Home. To no one’s surprise, the director is happy with the film, and the way his version of the arachnid was treated. This was what he commented:

“It was fun. I loved No Way Home and the audience I was with went crazy. It was wonderful to see Alfred play him and Willem Dafoe, just to see these guys take it to the next level. And Tobey was amazing as always. The best word I can say is that he was refreshing for me.”

Sam Raimi was in charge of directing Spider-Man 1, 2 Y 3 at the beginning of the century. To this day, his versions of Spider-Man, the Green Goblin and Doc Ock are considered the best adaptations of these characters on the big screen. Fortunately, this was not the end of his relationship with Marvel. It will hit theaters this year. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesstape that is directed by Raimiand where we could once again see Tobey Maguire as the arachnid.

In related topics, here we tell you when it will arrive Spider-Man: No Way Home to streaming services. Similarly, Tom Cruise and Hugh Jackman could appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Editor’s Note:

Sam Raimi is a fantastic director. Although horror is his forte, the filmmaker also has an eye for hero movies. In this way, I am excited to see the kind of work he will do Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich seems to combine their two strengths.

Via: Variety