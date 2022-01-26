‘Salt 2’: Why The Sequel To The Action ‘Thriller’ With Angelina Jolie Was Never Made – CINEMABLEND

The first installment, directed by Phillip Noyce, already advanced a continuation of the story. What happened to the project?

Angelina Jolie has shown, throughout her career, that she is capable of starring in any film genre. From the drama in Interrupted innocence -paper for him was made with him Oscar for Best Supporting Actress-, going through the comedy in Mr and Mrs smith, until the action in Eternals Y Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Within this last group, in 2010, the actress gave life to the main character of Salt, an espionage thriller that was a hit. Directed by Phillip Noyce, the film grossed almost 300 million dollars and had actors like Chiwetel Ejiofor and Liev Schreiber in its cast. After its good data at the box office, plans for a sequel began to develop. However, the project never saw the light of day.

Salt, available on Netflix, follow Evelyn, a CIA officer whose loyalty to her country is tested after a defector accuses her of being a Russian spy. This event leads the protagonist to escape and use her abilities to avoid being captured.

In the film’s ending, after Evelyn averts a nuclear war, she escapes CIA custody with a promise: hunt down all the sleeper agents -those infiltrators in a country or organization waiting to act to carry out their mission- russians. It is also hinted that the president could be a mole. This outcome paved the way for Salt 2 and, although the plans were those, the project encountered some other inconvenience in its development.

A SCRIPT REJECTED BY ANGELINA JOLIE AND A SERIES

Years after the premiere of Salt a draft was written in order to take the sequel to the cinema. The person in charge of doing it was Kurt Wimmer, the same one who wrote the script for the original film. Nevertheless, Jolie turned him down in 2012. Although the development of a second installment continued and Sony Pictures hired Becky Johnston to write a new draft, the participation of the protagonist in the project did not seem certain. It seems that finally Sony Pictures made the decision to let Salt 2 was dying little by little.

Although the film sequel already seemed an impossibility, in 2016 it was announced that Sony Pictures was developing a television series. The idea was to make a ‘remake’ of the film with Europe as the scene of the main agent’s mission. However, nothing more was known about this fiction.

Although the sequel to Salt It is history, nor should we give up everything for lost. The last years of cinema have been characterized by being seasoned with ‘remakes’, sequels and ‘reboots’. Will they soon decide to continue Evelyn’s story?