Ryan Phillippe once admitted to being a physical mess after his split with Reese Witherspoon

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon were once one of Hollywood’s star couples. Their relationship lasted several years before they divorced in 2008. But initially, Phillippe recalled having a difficult time with the split. So much so that the star admitted that he stopped taking care of himself because of it.

How did Ryan Phillipe and Reese Witherspoon meet?

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon | S. Granitz/WireImage

According to US Magazine, Reese Witherspoon met Ryan Phillipe at the age of 21.St. birthday party in 1997. Witherspoon ended up making the first move, teasing Phillipe with a line he would find embarrassing years later.

“I do not know what happened to me. Maybe the seven Midori sours, but I told her [Ryan], ‘I think you’re my birthday present,’” Witherspoon told Jane magazine. “He thought it was so flattering, and now that I think about it…what a shame!”

Witherspoon and Phillipe would marry in 1999. But their marriage would not last, and in 2006, the couple released a joint statement announcing their breakup.

“We are sad to announce that Reese and Ryan have decided to formally separate,” a representative said on behalf of the two. “They remain committed to their family and we ask that you respect their privacy and the safety of their children at this time.”

Ryan Phillippe was a ‘physical wreck’ after his breakup with Reese Witherspoon

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/efhdEoUpdDo?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

It was difficult for both Phillippe and Witherspoon to move on after the split. Phillippe shared how the end of his marriage took the actor to particularly dark places. It not only impacted him emotionally, but also physically.

“After the divorce, I wanted to die,” Phillippe once told Man About Town (via the Daily Mail). “I was ready to kill myself. I wasn’t taking care of myself at all. I would wake up and cry and throw up.”

Witherspoon also confided in an interview with 60 Minutes the effect of the divorce on her.

“That was a tough year that followed,” Witherspoon confided. “I got divorced next year and spent a few years trying to feel better. You know, you really can’t be very creative when you feel like your brain is scrambled eggs.”

This would slightly affect the Legally Blonde star race, found himself making the moves.

“And then I was kind of floundering career-wise because I wasn’t doing things that I was passionate about, I was just working,” he said.

Reese Witherspoon has no regrets about marrying Ryan Phillippe

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/tJfIZlZVhqM?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Although many things can cause a marriage to end, Phillippe believes that his youth played a huge role in his own separation.

“I think the biggest problem was age,” Phillippe once told Larry King. “We got together very young.”

Phillippe then confided that the two were at least able to remain friends over the years.

Despite how things might have ended between the two, Witherspoon had no regrets about marrying her. cruel intentco-star of tions.

“I got married when I was 23 and had two kids when I was 27. So I don’t know, you know, sometimes it’s good to know yourself,” Witherspoon told Lorraine. “I would never change anything. I told my daughter, I think, you know, 25, you start to get to know yourself a little better.”

How to get help: In the US and Canada, text the Crisis Text Line to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor for support.

RELATED: How old was Reese Witherspoon in ‘Legally Blonde’?