Rupert Grint was not in a meeting with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

The actor who played Ron Weasley was not actually present at his “meeting” with the other two leads, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, but was instead digitally edited.

On January 1, the long-awaited meeting of the actors of the Harry Potter film saga was premiered, held on the occasion of his 20-year anniversary, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts (Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​​​Return to Hogwarts).

The documentary, which can be seen on HBO Max streaming, was not without errors, which were quickly corrected after being noticed by fans.

However, there was one specific detail that fans kept questioning: Many theorized that Rupert Grint, who played Ronald “Ron” Weasley, was not actually present for the conversation with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger).).

Let us remember that there are scenes in which Grint appears seated in some armchairs the Gryffindor Common Room with Radcliffe and Watsonbut never interacts with them beyond words.

On the other hand, it also has a private meeting with emma watsonwith whom they hold hands at one point, but Radcliffe is not present.

Both interviews not only have different settings, but also subtly change Grint’s outfit (a blue Beatle and a green sweater) and Watson has different rings and nail colors.

All of these details led fans to believe that Rupert was unable to meet in person for the trio’s reunion, but that Watson could have traveled to meet Grint for their couple’s interview.

bliss theory was confirmed by a member of the production team that recorded Rupert GrintCaitlin Cronenberg, who recounted the experience in a post on Instagram a few days ago and has just begun to go viral.

“I was asked to shoot Rupert Grint, who was filming in Toronto, Canada and couldn’t get to London, England for the main shoot”she said, along with a photograph of her with the actor, where the set can be seen from behind.

She adds that she’s a huge Harry Potter fan (in fact, she’s wearing a Ravenclaw sweatshirt) and that they went to great lengths to make the lighting in the place the same as it is in London.

Grint was in Canada recording the Netflix series, Cabinet of Curiosities.

So this is the reason for the lack of interaction between the trio of main actors.