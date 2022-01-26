Rubius and Auronplay offer $10,000 USD to whoever finds the person responsible for the DDoS attacks

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

In the middle of last week, the first edition of Squidcraft Games began, a tournament of Minecraft where 150 content creators participated in challenges inspired by The Squid Game. What was meant to be a celebration, however, quickly became mired in controversy involving the Andorran streamers who were part of the event.

During the day of last Friday, January 21, Andorra Telecom, the only internet provider in the Principality of Andorra, was the victim of a DDoS attack. Unsurprisingly, this took ElRubius, Auronplay, TheGrefg, and other local streamers who were streaming the event offline at the time. Minecraft on their Twitch channels.

⚠️ We inform you that the internet network is experiencing a denial of service (DDoS) attack. For this reason, it could be that some users have difficulties browsing the internet. Ho estem mitigant. — Andorra Telecom (@AndorraTelecom) January 21, 2022

Unfortunately, Friday’s attack was not the only one. During the afternoon of Saturday, the Andorran internet provider returned to notify of more problems with the connection. This situation led to the disqualification of the affected streamers, who agreed as long as the tournament continued normally.

The games must continue, there are teammates who are not to blame, so for my part I announce my disqualification and wish my teammates good luck and have a great time. 🙌

(Hopefully it’s me they want to shoot and when announcing this leave my friends alone) — Auron (@auronplay) January 22, 2022

Rubius and Auronplay want to take legal action against the hacker

Although these attacks clearly sought to affect the streamers who participated in the tournament, something that Andorra Telecom highlighted in a tweeteverything seems to indicate that other inhabitants of the European country also suffered complications with their internet connection.

Since the intellectual author of these attacks remains in the shadows, Auronplay and Rubius offered a reward of $10,000 USD to whoever manages to find him. The Spanish streamers affirmed that they seek to bring that person to justice to answer for his actions. Of course, we do not know if they will really grant the money if someone finds out the identity of the hacker.

Despite these drawbacks, Squidcraft Games was a complete success in the Spanish-speaking community. As we told you, the winner of this massive event was the streamer OllieGamerZ, who managed to defeat ElXocas in the final match on Monday, January 24.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Do you think they will find the hacker responsible for the attacks? Let us read you in the comments.

Follow this link to read more about Twitch and its personalities.

Related Video: Twitch Hacked! Why did they do it?

Source 1 and 2