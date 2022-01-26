Robert Pattinson dressed as Batman created this first reaction

Director Matt Reeves reveals what he thought when he saw Robert Pattinson in a Batman suit for the first time when he was thinking about hiring him.

The casting process to choose the new Batman It was not easy and some actors had to do tests with old suits from Batman. Now the director Matt Reeves has revealed what it felt like to see Robert Pattinson with the suit of Dark Knight.

Robert Pattinson did the casting with the suit of Batman from Val Kilmer and the director Matt Reeves explains what happened like this:

“At Warner Brothers they say: Look, we’re not going to do anything for someone for a screen test. But you go there to Warner Bros and they have all the suits, from Michael Keaton. They said: Look, we’ve done this on each other. Christian Bale came in and put on one of the original suits.”

“I’m not going to say that the suit fit Robert Pattinson well”. Continuous Matt Reeves. “But it fit better. He was a bit old, and when he started acting, he started to heat up the hood, and the hood started to sag on his face. You could see him thinking: How am I going to act in this suit? But putting on a Batman suit is also transformative. You start to feel the power of having that armor.”

“You can’t wear a hood and not wear that. All the Batmans wear that,” the director continued. “I loved the idea of ​​taking my mask off and underneath is the sweat and dripping and all the theatrics of coinvest in this character.

The film will feature a great cast.

batman will see Robert Pattinson bring a completely new version of the Dark Knight and will also be accompanied by Colin Farrell like the penguin paul dano like riddle, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone Peter Sarsgarard as Gil Colson Jayme Lawson as Royal Belle, Barry Keoghan like the official Stanley Merkel and Andy Serkis like Alfred Pennyworth.

The movie batman It will premiere on March 4, 2022.