Robert Pattinson and the style lessons to learn from the new Batman

When it was announced that Robert Pattinson would be the new Batman, the minds of many went directly to Twilight, that movie in which he played a teenage vampire who shone in the sun and who has caused many problems for his actors (or rather criticism from the haters). Fans of the Dark Knight thought it was a very bad decision, but as soon as the first images and trailers began to come out, everyone’s opinion began to change.

Also, we can’t forget that Twilight was just a moment in Pattinson’s career, followed by big movies like Harry Potter, The Lighthouse, Cosmopolis, High Life and Tenet, with which he has shown that he is not only a great actor with enormous skill, but also has the right style to play a new version of Bruce Wayne, who is younger and less experienced in the world of fighting for the justice, but who is still that same millionaire who showed that superheroes don’t need superpowers and can go very far with the help of ingenuity and a millionaire fortune.

Batman is definitely one of the baddest characters in comics and his secret identity is perfect too. BruceWayne he has a collection of the perfect watches, cars and suits, and that’s part of what has led the actors who have already portrayed him on the big screen to become style icons in their own right.

Think George Clooney and Christian Bale, and to the list you can now add Robert Pattinson, who breaks the Dark Knight mold to prove that he can reinvent himself, in and out of the movies. Behind the scenes, Pattinson is one of the style experts to keep on your radar.

Robert Pattinson’s style (and what to learn from him)

First of all, be yourself