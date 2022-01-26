Rihanna wore a $5,000 look to walk the streets of New York: she included Prada gloves | Famous
Rihanna became a fashion icon thanks to the looks she has worn during her career and now as a businesswoman, the singer has also imposed her style on the clothing brand Savage X Fenty, which is made for all body types.
Although oversize shirts along with sneakers were already a trend in past years for celebrities, the woman from Barbados gave it an unexpected twist thanks to various accessories that were not originally intended to be worn casually.
Gloves make a difference
On January 25, the interpreter of ‘Work’ was seen walking through the streets of New York with a striking look dominated by turquoise and orange, which was made up of a basketball jersey that looked like a mini dress, a $1,400 pair of Amina Muaddi sneakers, a $5,400 Goyatd print bag, a two-tone long black coat, and lastly, a pair of Prada gloves that cost approximately $1,600.
Rihanna skipped wearing pants for this occasion, which made him look glamorous thanks to the accessories that matched the tones of his clothes.
The Daily Mail portal mentioned that when she went out to the streets of the Big Apple, she was captured by the paparazzi and some fans, who were not denied a photograph before leaving.
He also added that Rihanna went to a food place where he ordered
She got a takeout order and then went to a recording studio where her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, was in town for a while recording his new music.
I had already worn a similar look
Without losing style, Rihanna supported her boyfriend in a very special way and did not hesitate to look like a diva even though she was not going to a red carpet.
This is not the first time that we see the famous wear a similar combination, because two days before, she attended the luxurious Italian restaurant Peasant with a long jersey belonging to the Martine Rose soccer team,
Miu Miu leather gloves, the same Amina Muaddi sandals and a thick red jacket.
This season, Rihanna chose to show her legs without getting cold by choosing long garments and possibly other celebrities will begin to replicate this idea that she must wear haute couture brand gloves as a requirement.