Rihanna fashions the trend of “no pants”

Rihanna needs to do little to put a garment on trend. She is like King Midas, and everything she touches turns to gold, even without meaning to. She has a large legion of fans, who copy and imitate absolutely everything she does, and that is why she is so cautious with her words, her clothes and her behavior. Y the last thing he has done is to bring into fashion a trend he has called ‘without pants’, which is, to say the least, curious.

The paparazzi that regularly follow the singer from Barbados caught her leaving the residence of her current partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, in the city of Los Angeles, California. She did it without taking too much care of her physical appearance, because she did not plan to be caught on camera. PBut that’s how it was, and he was seen wearing a thick oversized black shirt, with white buttons not fastened, and pants so short that it seemed he was not wearing anything.

In this way, he showed his muscular and defined legs, while the comments of the Instagram post in which this snapshot was shared showed his disbelief. “Could it be possible that she is wearing absolutely nothing?”, “Only Riri can make shorts and such a long shirt fit her perfectly”, “It seems that she is taking influences from her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky” or “I love it this Rihanna so wild and original”.

Without intending to set a trend, Rihanna has managed to make a long shirt and shorts become fashionable. One more example of the power and influence of the former partner of Chris Brown and Drake, who is considered one of the most powerful artists on the planet for a reason. Beyond her success in the world of music, being one of the most listened to singers of the 21st century, her professional projects have always been a success.

The interpreter of hits like ‘Umbrella’ or ‘Disturbia’ has succeeded in the world of modeling with her own brand, ‘Rare Beauty’, and that has generated revenues of over a billion dollars.

She has achieved everything by herself.