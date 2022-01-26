Rihanna boldly goes pantsless in freezing New York City

ads

When you’re as hot as Rihanna, pants are totally optional, even in the dead of winter.

The ever-fashionable and famously pants-averse Bad Gal showed off her legs in frigid New York City not just once, but twice in the span of a week, bravely risking frostbite for fashion.

On Saturday, as temperatures in the Big Apple dropped to a low of 13 degrees, Rihanna headed out to dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky dressed in a Martine Rose soccer jersey ($405), a bright red Balenciaga puffer coat ($3,290) and Miu Miu ski gloves ($675), which we hope have hand warmers tucked inside.

And the 33-year-old pop phenom doubled down on her bare-legged ways on Monday, visiting Rocky’s recording studio in a vintage T-shirt paired with orange Prada opera gloves ($1,650) and matching Goyard mini bag, her Jean Paul Gaultier parka slung casually over her shoulders At least get your arms through the sleeves, Rih!

The singer’s outfit on Monday looked equally cold. BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNew

In the latest cold-weather power move (or absurd act, depending on your perspective), the superstar opted for open heels with both ensembles, opting for Amina Muaddi’s sparkly Georgia sandals ($1,380).

Let’s hope it warms up a bit more before this weekend’s epic blizzard; after all, even those tucked-in pajama bottoms are better than nothing.