Revocation question ‘denatures’ the exercise, says Court minister

Minister Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo considers that the question approved from the law for the revocation of the mandate is not adequate because it opens the door to focus the exercise on a ratification, renewal or endorsement of the presidential appointment, which is not the objective of the exercise.

The question approved in the law is: “Do you agree that (name), President of the United Mexican States, have the mandate revoked due to loss of trust or continue in the Presidency of the Republic until the end of his term?”.

In a project of sentence that must be discussed and voted by all the ministers of the plenary session, the minister says that the final part of the question “denature the mechanism in the intention in which it was approved by the Permanent Constituent”, since it opens the possibility for the exercise to be considered as a ratification.

The minister acknowledges that the result of the vote may be that the President (or President) remains in office, but that the design of the exercise must be totally focused on his dismissal.

“To think otherwise, would give the exercise the idea of ​​being a mechanism for ratifying the mandate, a notion that decisively determined to eliminate the Permanent Constituent Assembly,” says the text.

In this case, the electoral authority has already approved the question with the current law, which includes the last part of the question.

If the invalidity of the current wording is declared, the symmetrical squares of the ballot should only be interpreted as a “YES” or “NO”.

The project analyzes other aspects of the revocation and gives several deadlines to comply with the possible sentence, but in this case the proposed effect is that it enters into force immediately, once the order is issued.

