Review of Prisoners of Ghostland with Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage returns, more exaggerated than ever, in a totally deranged action movie (and, spoiler, totally expendable), directed by the flamboyant Sion Sono. Let’s see what we can find in this latest cinematic madness.

When Bernice disappears without a trace, her grandfather, the warlord known as The Governor, breaks a bank robber out of jail, forces him to wear a leather suit equipped with bombs and gives you five days to retrieve it or suffer explosive consequences. In his adventure, the thief will also seek to redeem himself from his sins.

Ghostland Prisoners is a mixture of several films that we know very well: 75% of 1997: Escape from New York, 40% Mad Max and a small percentage of common tropes (samurai, western…). Y, as usual, some experiments should have stayed on paperbecause this movie that could be crazy fun is still a meaningless extravagance.

Nicolas Cage in unleashed mode or almost

Although the script is written by Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai (nothing to write home about), the real culprit of this mess is undoubtedly Sion Sono. This Japanese filmmaker is known for his eternal quest to always surprise the viewer with the same tricks: flashes of gore, madness, gratuitous violence, etc.

If we add to this a Nicolas Cage who “was passing by”, in one of his most nourishing and not very personal jobs, which we usually see in low-budget jobs (and even less talent), growling, getting angry and screaming… what we have it’s a silly movie that doesn’t even serve to pass the time.

Set in a mix of alternate future and post-apocalyptic Earth, the story takes us (not introduces us) to a place between the wild west, feudal japan and the deserts of Mad Max 3: religious fanatics, mannequin-people, radioactive ghosts and much more… and absolutely nothing is explained.

Visually it is very attractive (I would almost advise you to watch the film with the sound turned off), but It’s the only positive thing I can find to the movie. Nicolas Cage has become his own meme and many of us accept this. When he wants to act he does it reasonably well, but most of his work is absolutely insane…which isn’t bad if it would at least entertain us.

At first we might think that the union of two “oddities”, two characters as bizarre as Cage and Sono, would give rise to a delicious madness to enjoy on screen, but it has not been like that at all. Beneath that well-groomed appearance (let’s give cinematographer Sôhei Tanikawa all the credit), we find an empty, illogical, meaningless and, what is worse, boring work And that doesn’t even last two hours!

It’s crazy packed with exhilarating extras of all kinds: geishas, ​​cowboys, demons, samurai… all nonsense and whose message is diluted by the madness of the script, passing in seconds from disturbing images to surreal scenes (in the worst sense).

And it is such a ridiculous plot that prevents the viewer from feeling any kind of connection with any of the characters. Not to mention the “excellent” performances of its actors and actresses.. We have already talked about Cage’s growls… his character should be hieratic and solemn but he is still ridiculous. The actor has managed to earn a place in our hearts, either as an action hero (The rock, with Air) or with some tortured and sensitive characters (Leaving Las Vegas), although it is his super expressive, almost lysergic character, which is the most popular lately, becoming a genre in itself.

Sofia Boutella hardly even actsshe just goes from bad-faced to expressionless to bad-faced again. Nick Cassavetes does what he’s told and he does it well, the problem is that the writers don’t know what to do with his character (well… or the rest).

Anyway… a silly movie that not worth the time it takes to watch: absurd and illogical, without any sense and, in addition, boring. The script seems to be written by two kids at recess between laughs and jokes…

Okay, at least someone got something good out of Prisoners of Ghostland: Nicolas found what has become his fifth wife, Riko Shigata. The rest of us should stay away as much as possible and hope that the next work by Cage (he has four in post-production) or by Sono will at least entertain us.

Ghostland Prisoners is directed by Japanese director Sion Sono (The Suicide Club, Love Exhibition, Tokyo Tribe) and is starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella (Star Trek: Beyond, The Mummy), Nick Cassavetes (Face to face) and Bill Moseley (the devil’s renegades). It opens in cinemas in Spain next January 28.