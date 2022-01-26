Research, educational quality and linkage, priorities of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the BUAP

By: Jose Miguel Garcia

The rector Lilia Cedillo noticed the progress made in recent years to strengthen this academic unit…

Contrasting the current panorama with that of other years, the Rector Lilia Cedillo Ramirez assured that today Faculty of veterinary medicine and zootechnics of the BUAP It is an academic unit in consolidation, in which research, educational quality and the link with its environment are prioritized.

“I witnessed a time when research was hardly done in this faculty. Now there are members in the National Research System and the renovation of laboratories in terms of equipment is carried out. We are able to offer research that will benefit the institution, the community and other academic groups”, he referred.

During the First Work Report of Fernando Utrera Quintanadirector of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, the Rector of the BUAP He said he knows the needs and the work done in this academic unit to make it work, by updating its study plans and constant renovation and maintenance of its spaces, which will allow a safe return to the classroom. “We can see their efforts to enhance it”.